Health Net, Dignity Health And Vivant Health Partner To Improve Patient Care In Sacramento Hospitals

The collaborative efforts have helped reshape the patient care experience for Medi-Cal members throughout Sacramento County hospitals

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking collaboration between Health Net (a Centene Corporation company), Dignity Health (a CommonSpirit Health member) and Vivant Health has avoided unnecessary hospital days and significantly increased the number of crucial follow-up appointments, leading to a substantial enhancement in care coordination for Health Net's higher-risk Medi-Cal members.

This innovative initiative, featuring dedicated Vivant Health nurses embedded within Dignity Health hospitals, underscores the power of collaborative partnerships in delivering superior, coordinated care.

"Our partnership with Dignity Health and Vivant Health has resulted in more members receiving appropriate care in the right settings," said Regional Medical Director at Health Net, Dr. Anshul Dixit. "Together, we are ensuring that every patient receives tailored, exceptional care, enhancing the overall patient experience and setting a new benchmark for healthcare standards."

Upon discharge from Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento, members who require additional care are connected to outpatient services that can best meet their needs. Through this collaboration between a health plan, a medical group and a hospital system, providers and social workers can care for vulnerable members more holistically by prioritizing mental health and effective treatment for substance use. The organizations are advancing new care models integrated with the state's California Advancing and Innovating Medi-Cal (CalAIM) program, which addresses member's individual social needs, such as housing and care navigation.

Notable achievements from the first year of the partnership include:



Avoided over 400 unnecessary inpatient days in the hospital. A 20-percentage point increase in the percentage of patients that had a primary care provider or specialist follow-up appointment made after discharge, from 76% to 96%.

"This collaboration has helped enhance the care experience for Medi-Cal patients in Sacramento, ensuring they receive the right care at the right time," shares Phyllis Baltz, President and CEO of Methodist Hospital of Sacramento. "This initiative reflects our commitment to innovative healthcare solutions and demonstrates the positive impact that joint efforts can have on patient outcomes."

"This initiative underscores the powerful impact of a collaborative effort among healthcare industry professionals to positively transform health outcomes for California's most vulnerable populations," said Chief Medical Officer at Vivant Health, Dr. Keith Andrews. "The multidisciplinary team of physicians, nurses, case managers and social workers focus on addressing social determinants of health, significantly improving the patient experience."

This approach, in support of the state's CalAIM efforts, may serve as a blueprint for best practices in care management and encourage organizations across the healthcare industry to continue to work together to improve upon Medi-Cal services.

About Health Net

Founded in California more than 45 years ago, Health Net, LLC ("Health Net"), a company of Centene Corporation, believes that every person deserves a safety net for their health, regardless of age, income, employment status or current state of health. Today, we provide health plans for individuals, families, businesses of every size and people who qualify for Medi-Cal or Medicare. With more than 117,000 of our network providers, Health Net serves more than three million members across the state. We also offer access to substance abuse programs, behavioral health services and managed healthcare products related to prescription drugs. We make these health plans and services available through Health Net and its subsidiaries: Health Net of California, Inc., Health Net Life Insurance Company and Health Net Community Solutions, Inc. These entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC ), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to transforming the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time. Health Net and Centene Corporation employ more than 5,700 people in California who work at one of five regional Talent Hub offices. For more information, visit .

About Dignity Health

Dignity Health is a multi-state nonprofit network of 10,000 physicians, more than 60,000 employees, 41 acute care hospitals, and 400-plus care-centers, including community hospitals, urgent care, surgery and imaging centers, home health, and primary care clinics in Arizona, California, and Nevada. Dignity Health is dedicated to providing compassionate, high-quality, and affordable patient-centered care with special attention to the poor and underserved. Dignity Health is a part of CommonSpirit Health, a nonprofit health system committed to advancing health for all people and dedicated to serving the common good. For more information, visit .

About Vivant Health

Vivant Health has been a trusted leader in healthcare and innovation for over 30 years. Our mission-driven family of companies inspires hope and promotes health equity through integrated clinical practice, advanced healthcare technology, innovative care solutions, and strong partnerships with health plans, patients, and providers. Serving over 300,000 patients in California, we partner with eight leading health plans, all community health centers, and offer eight coordinated programs supported by a network of over 3,480 providers. We are dedicated to "Bringing Healthcare to Life" through equitable access to quality care for all. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Health Net

