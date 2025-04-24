ATLANTIS PARADISE ISLAND UNVEILS A DAZZLING LINEUP OF WORLD-CLASS ENTERTAINMENT, THRILLING NEW ADVENTURES & SCENIC DINING DESTINATIONS FOR 2025

PARADISE ISLAND, The Bahamas, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantis Paradise Island , the Caribbean's most iconic resort, is introducing an exhilarating mix of bold new attractions, exceptional entertainment, and imaginative dining. Following a landmark $150 million transformation in 2024, the spectacular array of new experiences tailored for adventure-seekers, food lovers, and entertainment enthusiasts alike further solidifies Atlantis Paradise Island as the Caribbean's premier destination.

Good Lies Mini Golf on The Royal Breezeway, Atlantis Paradise Island

Lost City Escapes at The Coral, Atlantis Paradise Island

Lost City Escapes at The Coral, Atlantis Paradise Island

"Atlantis Paradise Island continues to redefine luxury, adventure, world-class entertainment and dining in the Caribbean," said Audrey Oswell, Managing Director of Atlantis Paradise Island. "Our commitment remains steadfast to deliver fresh experiences that go beyond a traditional vacation, inviting guests on a journey filled with unforgettable moments, from high-energy attractions to exceptional culinary destinations and awe-inspiring performances."

INSPIRED CUISINE & UNFORGETTABLE FLAVOR JOURNEYS

Vibrant new restaurants, exclusive pop-ups and elevated culinary offerings will launch at Atlantis Paradise Island this spring. These highly anticipated additions will elevate the resort's dynamic food and beverage landscape, reinforcing Atlantis as the region's ultimate epicenter for culinary excellence.



Claudio's -The beloved North Fork, Long Island, New York waterfront restaurant and bar with nautical charm brings its dockside dining to the Bahamas. With indoor and outdoor sweeping views overlooking the Water's Edge Lagoon, Claudio's is a family-friendly restaurant with refreshing cocktails, fresh seafood, the famous Clams Casino, and seasonal delights.

Cocodrilo -The resort's first Mexican restaurant, Cocodrilo, will feature coastal Mexican fare, inventive cocktails, and a lively atmosphere offering diners the perfect retreat after a relaxing afternoon at the beach.

Five Juice Bar – will open this summer at The Reef and offer freshly squeezed juices, smoothies, and healthy snacks daily.

Flamingo Brunch (at Poseidon's Table)-This playful and colorful twist on traditional brunch fare on weekends features playful decor, flamingo cutouts, and a photo booth with Flamingo props.

Gong Cha , the popular Taiwanese bubble tea shop, will be a refreshing new option at Atlantis. Its signature customizable bubble tea, including the popular Milk Foam series and Classic Pearl Milk Tea, will be on the menu.

Good Lies Mini-Golf & Sports Bar – This lively new bar and ultimate hangout spot will serve expertly crafted cocktails and island-inspired bites.

Kò Sà-Wăn (literal translation is "Paradise Island") is a new Thai pop-up from award-winning Chef Ian Kittichai that will serve dinner at Perch restaurant at The Cove. Kò Sà-Wăn embodies the essence of Thai cuisine, incorporating locally sourced Bahamian seafood and the acclaimed culinary stylings of Chef Kittichai, whose former restaurant, Issaya Siamese Club, was named one of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants by World's 50 Best. Sunset Point- A stylish and laid-back outdoor dining spot along the water's edge, Sunset Point offers fresh seafood, contemporary coastal cuisine, and cocktails. It is the perfect spot to watch a Bahamian sunset and soak in Nassau Harbor views.

These exciting new additions join an already impressive collection of over 40 restaurants, lounges and bars at Atlantis Paradise Island. With more Michelin-starred chefs than any other destination in the region, the Caribbean's first-ever Shake Shack and a global food festival, the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival (#NPIWFF), Atlantis Paradise Island is the "Culinary Capital of the Caribbean" and a premier destination for food enthusiasts.

NEW ADVENTURES & IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCES

Atlantis Paradise Island introduces The Edge Beach Reserve , an exclusive beachfront retreat on the east edge of Atlantis Beach. Offering breathtaking ocean views, this private oasis features luxurious chaise lounges under Bimini shades or covered daybeds for two, with dedicated Guest Hosts assisting guests on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests enjoy exclusive access to The Beach Bar , serving handcrafted cocktails, frozen tropical drinks, and light bites in a serene seaside setting. Fresh towels are available at Guest Services, with convenient nearby restrooms. The Edge Beach Reserve is open daily from 10 AM to 5 PM.

Good Lies Mini Golf & Sports Bar , a scenic and challenging take on mini golf for all ages, is now open. Located by The Royal Breezeway, this engaging new attraction invites guests to embrace a little friendly competition while soaking in the island's vibrant atmosphere. Open seven days a week from afternoon until dark, it is the perfect destination for unforgettable family fun.

Also available from afternoon until dark and for those who love mystery and adventure, Atlantis Paradise Island introduces Lost City Escapes . These adrenaline-filled escape rooms, located in The Coral, are designed to captivate guests with two spellbinding scenarios:



Poseidon's Promise – Race against the clock to uncover Atlantis' hidden secrets, solve intricate puzzles, navigate the realm of mythical sea creatures and engage with sustainability themes before the 60-minute clock runs out.

Blackbeard's Brig – Step into the world of legendary pirate lore and attempt a daring escape from an eerie prison cell before Blackbeard himself returns. As time ticks away, the challenge intensifies, pushing players to solve the clues before the pirate returns.

Adding to its world-class lineup of recreational activities, Atlantis now has two state-of-the-art pickleball courts as part of the destination's world-class tennis and pickleball center. Whether a seasoned pro or a first-time player, guests can enjoy fast-paced, energetic matches in a scenic tropical setting. Guests can travel with their paddles or rent from the Atlantis Pro Shop.

WORLD-CLASS ENTERTAINMENT TAKES CENTER STAGE

Atlantis has unveiled its 2025 entertainment calendar , featuring a captivating mix of music legends, awe-inspiring magic, and crowd-favorite tribute acts:



John Legend – The EGOT-winning artist will launch the Atlantis: LIVE Music Making Waves series with an intimate solo performance on May 24 at Casuarina Beach, sharing stories and reimagined hits like, "All of Me" and "Ordinary People," with ticket proceeds benefiting the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation (ABPF) . A Moët & Chandon Champagne party at Frezca at The Cove Pool will also occur over the holiday weekend.



Rob Lake – The world-renowned illusionist will return to the Atlantis Theater with The Magic of Rob Lake, from June 18 to August 31 . Featuring brand-new illusions and larger-than-life staging, this family-friendly residency will leave audiences spellbound.



Pitbull – Global superstar Pitbull will return to the Bahamas for an electrifying Independence Day weekend performance on July 5 , complete with pyrotechnics, dancers, and nonstop energy, with ticket proceeds benefiting ABPF.

Tribute Band Series – Complimentary live shows at Bar Sol will celebrate the sounds of music icons:





May 2 – Slippery When Wet (Bon Jovi Tribute)



June 6 – Bruce in the USA (Springsteen Tribute) July 4 – Xtreme Queen (Queen Tribute)

For more information about Atlantis: LIVE and entertainment events, please visit atlantisbahamas .

EXQUISITE LUXURY RETAIL EXPANDS WITH NEW BOUTIQUES

Atlantis, the duty-free shopping epicenter in the Caribbean and the Bahamas, has added new retail offerings to its already expansive collection of luxury retail within Crystal Court Shoppes, including:



Christian Louboutin – The stunning new boutique, inspired by a friend's vacation home, spans nearly 1,000 square feet. Thoughtfully designed to evoke the warmth and elegance of a private getaway, each impeccably decorated room reflects the brand's essence, made iconic by its signature red-soled shoes.

Maui Jim -The world's fastest-growing premium polarized sunglasses brand debuts Father's Day weekend 2025, taking over Atlantis Marina with a Maui Jim yacht and offering exclusive access to the new Color You Can Feel line, including a custom hand-painted sunglasses pop-up.

For more information about Atlantis Paradise Island or to book a stay, please visit .

About Atlantis Paradise Island:

Atlantis Paradise Island , a lush, oceanside resort located on Paradise Island in the Bahamas, is a dynamic destination and offers visitors bold multimillion-dollar renovations, exciting new partnerships, and reimagined guest experiences. Bahamian culture and the spirit of its beloved team members are the heart and soul of this iconic, legendary resort. Atlantis' immersive programming connects guests to the rich history, art, people, food, and festivities of the Bahamas while remaining dedicated to sustainability and environmental conservation.

Home to Aquaventure, one of the world's largest waterparks, the 141-acre waterscape of thrilling slides and river rides features 14 pools and five miles of white sand beaches. Atlantis is also home to the largest open-air marine habitat in the world, with over 65,000 aquatic animals from 250 species making their home in natural ocean-fed lagoons and habitats. Dolphin Cay , the unparalleled marine animal conservation, rehabilitation and education center, provides guests with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn and interact with nature's most fascinating mammals.

Atlantis has five unique lodging options: the grand, iconic newly renovated towers of The Royal, the family-friendly ambiance at The Coral, water-side villas at Harborside Resort, all-suite luxury accommodations at The Cove, and residential-style living at The Reef.

Guests can choose from an impressive collection of over 40 restaurants, bars, and lounges with celebrity chef culinary masterpieces, including Fish by José Andrés, Nobu by Nobu Matsuhisa, and Paranza by Michael White. With its unrivaled meeting and convention space and the well-appointed Atlantis Marina overlooking Marina Village, the Atlantis experiences are endless and unique to each traveler. Additional resort amenities include the tranquil Mandara Spa, a newly opened tennis and pickleball center, indoor and outdoor regulation basketball courts, a 500-seat movie theater, Atlantis Kids Adventures (AKA) for children ages 3-12, a gaming arcade, CRUSH- a teen nightclub, Jokers Wild comedy club, an award-winning 18-hole golf course designed by Tom Weiskopf, the renowned and newly redecorated Atlantis Casino, and an array of luxury and boutique duty-free shopping. For more information and reservations, please visit .

SOURCE Atlantis, Paradise Island

