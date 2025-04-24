Accelerating Digital Innovation In Water Utilities: Intertec Systems At Oman Water Week 2025

Intertec Systems presents its unified digital water management strategy-blending AI, IoT, SCADA, and cybersecurity for resilient utilities.

- Venkat S., Director - EAM & IoT, Intertec SystemsDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Intertec Systems, a leading digital transformation partner in the Middle East for critical infrastructure, concluded a high-impact presence at Oman Water Week 2025, held at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre from April 6 to 9, 2025. In collaboration with Hexagon Asset Lifecycle Intelligence, Intertec showcased next-generation solutions aimed at advancing digital resilience, operational intelligence, and sustainability across the water sector.With the rising urgency of climate challenges, population growth, and infrastructure demands, Oman Water Week brought together regional leaders, utility experts, and policymakers to explore innovative strategies for a secure and sustainable water future. Intertec's participation focused on enabling utility providers to transition from reactive operations to data-driven, intelligent ecosystems.Driving the Digital Agenda in Water Utilities:At the center of Intertec's showcase were four core capabilities transforming utility operations:. Enterprise Asset & Workforce Management: Demonstrating how water utilities can maximize asset longevity, improve field productivity, and implement predictive maintenance through real-time monitoring and intelligent analytics.. Smart Water Operations: Showcasing the integration of IoT, AI , and SCADA systems to deliver instant visibility, automation, and faster, informed decision-making across operations.. Customer Experience & E-Services: Highlighting unified digital platforms that streamline billing, service requests, mobile access, and self-service experiences to meet modern citizen expectations.. Cybersecurity for Critical Infrastructure: Presenting robust OT and IT protection frameworks built on zero-trust principles, real-time threat detection, and global compliance alignment to safeguard essential services.Live demos, expert-led discussions, and interactive displays enabled utility leaders to explore real-world use cases, from reducing non-revenue water (NRW) to achieving net-zero sustainability goals.A Trusted Partner in Utility Transformation:Today's water utilities need more than operational visibility-they need intelligent control. Our solutions bring agility, automation, and actionable insights to utility leaders navigating complex transformation journeys. With over 30 years of regional experience and 50+ global alliances, Intertec is recognized for delivering large-scale digital transformation initiatives across the GCC's public services and utility sectors. As a key partner of Hexagon Asset Lifecycle Intelligence, Intertec empowers clients to modernize infrastructure while building cyber-resilient, customer-centric operations.“At Intertec Systems, our vision is to empower utilities to become intelligent, adaptive enterprises built for the future,” said Venkat S., Director of EAM & IoT at Intertec Systems.“Oman Water Week provided a vital opportunity to engage with forward-thinking utility leaders aligned on innovation, resilience, and sustainable water management.”Intertec's Commitment to Sustainability:Aligned with Oman Vision 2040 and regional net-zero targets, Intertec is committed to enabling smart, sustainable utilities through its AI, cloud, and automation solutions. By bridging the gap between technology and environmental goals, the company supports governments and utility providers in achieving long-term water security and conservation outcomes.About Intertec Systems:Established in 1991, Intertec Systems is a leading IT solutions and services provider, championing the cause of digital transformation across the Middle East and India. With over 50 technology alliances, Intertec boasts robust capabilities in digital transformation, cloud, security, application services, and managed services. Serving a diverse clientele from public sector, healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, real estate, and utilities, Intertec leverages multi-country delivery centers and industry-specific platforms to ensure rapid solutions for these industries. . For further details, please visit .

Rakshanda Bhardwaj

Intertec Systems

+971 44479444

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.