Viventium And Hireology Announce Strategic Partnership To Streamline Hiring And Payroll For Healthcare Providers

With Hireology's applicant tracking system integrated directly into Viventium's purpose-built payroll and HR platform, healthcare providers can expect effortless job posting distribution, faster hiring, streamlined onboarding, and a seamless transition from hire to payroll. This collaboration enables optimized automation, reducing manual data entry, enhancing compliance, and saving valuable administrative time for care providers.

“We are excited to partner with Hireology to help healthcare providers simplify their most critical workforce operations,” said Navin Gupta, CEO of Viventium.“Together, we're enabling our clients to attract top talent, reduce administrative burden, and ensure payroll and HR functions are accurate and compliant-all in one connected ecosystem.”

“This partnership represents a powerful step forward in our shared mission to empower care providers. By combining Hireology's hiring and recruiting expertise with Viventium's robust payroll capabilities, we are simplifying operations for our clients, ensuring they can hire, onboard, and manage their teams with confidence.” said Adam Robinson, CEO and Co-Founder of Hireology.

Through this integration, users can take advantage of a Single Sign-On (SSO) experience and a unified system that allows recruitment data to flow seamlessly into employee records and payroll. Clients benefit from reduced time-to-hire, improved data accuracy, and turnkey experience for both administrators and employees.

About Viventium

Viventium is healthcare's trusted ally for payroll, HR, and compliance, combining innovative solutions with deep expertise in the healthcare industry. Its purpose-built cloud-based platform is designed to tackle the complexity and compliance challenges healthcare providers face, simplifying the workday, every day. Viventium helps organizations hire and retain care staff, improve the employee experience, and drive measurable value. Serving clients in all 50 states and supporting over 500,000 healthcare employees, Viventium enables organizations to focus on what matters most: providing compassionate care. It's a new day, with Viventium.

For more information, visit viventium.com .

About Hireology

Hireology is the leading hiring and HR platform for multi-location businesses. The platform equips HR and business leaders with the support and tools they need to attract better quality talent, fill open roles faster, and make data-driven hiring decisions. Trusted by over 3,000 post-acute care businesses, Hireology helps organizations build stronger teams and gain a competitive edge.

For more information, visit .

