‘Fully Support Centre, Commend Kashmiris For Supporting Tourists’: J&K All Party Meeting Resolution

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, April 24 (IANS) The J&K all party meeting convened in Srinagar on Thursday passed a resolution which supports the Union government and also commended Kashmiris for providing all the support to the tourists in testing times.

“We also support the steps taken by the Union government announced yesterday,” reads a resolution passed in the meeting.

It also said that the parties salute the supreme sacrifice of Shaheed Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who ferried tourists on his horse in Pahalgam and was martyred during his attempt to fight one of the terrorists to save the tourists.

“His valour and selflessness shall forever remain an inspiration for all. He is the true face of Kashmiriyat and Kashmir hospitality. We hereby commend our people for the extraordinary moral and material support to all the tourists across the Kashmir Valley and for their resolute unity in condemning the attack,” the resolution added.

The meeting started with a two-minute silence to remember the tourists.

“We stand unwavering in our commitment to support all efforts in bringing these perpetrators to justice. In doing so, we affirm that no act of terror can ever weaken our resolve or extinguish our indomitable spirit,” stated the resolution.

The meeting was attended by NC President and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, Chief minister Omar Abdullah, his cabinet colleagues, Sajad Gani Lone of the Peoples Conference (PC), Yusuf Tarigami of the CPI (M), Mehboob Beg of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in addition to leaders of various other political parties including Ghulam Nabi Azad of Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), JK Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra and Apni Party president, Altaf Bukhari.

Other political parties included the BJP, JDU, Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), Peoples Democratic Front (PDF), Awami National Conference (ANC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and National Panthers Party (NPP).

The meeting was held at the SKICC in Srinagar.