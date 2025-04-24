Whatsapp Launches Advanced Chat Privacy Feature

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: WhatsApp has unveiled a new Advanced Chat Privacy feature, which aims to enhance user privacy and prevent the transfer of chat content outside the app.

According to the company's announcement, the new feature allows users to prevent others from exporting chat history or downloading photos and videos sent automatically, whether in individual or group chats.



Meta prevents the use of messages within WhatsApp chats, to enhance its smart assistant, Meta AI, which allows users to ask questions or create images within the app.

"We think this feature is best used when talking with groups where you may not know everyone closely but are nevertheless sensitive in nature," WhatsApp said in a statement.

WhatsApp's official spokesperson Zade Alsawah said that the feature does not prevent taking screenshots or manually downloading media, but it is the first version of a series of privacy features that the company intends to develop in the future.