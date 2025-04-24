403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkey, Japan Work Towards Balancing Trade Deals
(MENAFN) The Turkish trade minister revealed on Thursday that negotiations are still ongoing for an economic partnership agreement between Turkey and Japan, aiming to reduce the existing imbalance in their bilateral trade.
Speaking at the Turkey-Japan CEO Round Table Meeting in Tokyo, he emphasized, "We believe that the agreement will be a strategic tool for diversifying and balancing trade, increasing investments, and establishing a true 'win-win' partnership."
As the discussions near their conclusion, the minister expressed optimism, stating, "As we approach the final stages of negotiations, we are confident that we will find common ground that respects the sensitivities of both sides and paves the way for new opportunities."
He highlighted that Turkey has demonstrated its role as a "regional center" for production and logistics, offering access to markets in Europe, Asia, and Africa.
Additionally, he pointed out that the trade volume between the two nations reached USD5.4 billion last year.
Bolat also noted Turkey’s positive performance, with a 11.4 percent increase in exports to Japan over the last year.
However, he acknowledged that the structural imbalance in trade continues to be a significant issue.
Both countries are committed to addressing this disparity and creating a more sustainable trading framework.
Speaking at the Turkey-Japan CEO Round Table Meeting in Tokyo, he emphasized, "We believe that the agreement will be a strategic tool for diversifying and balancing trade, increasing investments, and establishing a true 'win-win' partnership."
As the discussions near their conclusion, the minister expressed optimism, stating, "As we approach the final stages of negotiations, we are confident that we will find common ground that respects the sensitivities of both sides and paves the way for new opportunities."
He highlighted that Turkey has demonstrated its role as a "regional center" for production and logistics, offering access to markets in Europe, Asia, and Africa.
Additionally, he pointed out that the trade volume between the two nations reached USD5.4 billion last year.
Bolat also noted Turkey’s positive performance, with a 11.4 percent increase in exports to Japan over the last year.
However, he acknowledged that the structural imbalance in trade continues to be a significant issue.
Both countries are committed to addressing this disparity and creating a more sustainable trading framework.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment