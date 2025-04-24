NYX Professional Makeup and Randy's Donuts unveil a sweet collaboration with custom Buttermelt Glaze Skin Tint-inspired donuts.

Beauty Brand Partners with Iconic LA-Based Donut Shop to Celebrate Newest Product Innovation

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NYX Professional Makeup has taken a bite out of the food industry. The beloved beauty brand and Los Angeles icon Randy's Donuts-known for their delicious crave-worthy treats-have baked up a new custom donut inspired by NYX Professional Makeup's new product, Buttermelt Glaze Skin Tint SPF 30.

Available exclusively at Randy's Donuts locations nationwide on April 24, this limited-edition donut promises a sensory experience that mirrors the feel of NYX Professional Makeup's Buttermelt Glaze Skin Tint SPF 30: rich, buttery, and glazed. On April 26, starting at 9 a.m., the original Inglewood Randy's Donuts location will come alive with a consumer-facing activation, including free donuts for the first 250 customers, a photo moment, and product sampling.

The entertainment-based beauty brand will take things a step further by partnering with viral social media personalities, The Scotts, for a hilarious content series where the two – who boast a combined following of more than 30 million – take over Randy's Donuts and engage in light-hearted chaos, all in celebration of the brand's newest innovation.

"NYX Professional Makeup is all about community, authenticity, and having fun with beauty," said Andrea Muguerza, VP of Marketing at NYX Professional Makeup. "When thinking about how our new Buttermelt Glaze Skin Tint comes to life with a glazed, dewy finish, we just had to partner with another iconic Los Angeles brand, Randy's Donuts! This partnership allows us to bring joy to our community in a fun and unexpected way."

The partnership with Randy's Donuts is the latest in a series of disruptive, out-of-the-box collaborations for NYX Professional Makeup. Known for shaking up both the beauty and entertainment industries, the brand's playful approaches have resulted in high-engaging campaigns, including a Buttermelt Blush cake recipe in partnership with a world-famous chef; multiple product collaborations with major Hollywood films; and, most recently, collaborating with GRAMMY-Award winning producers and nominated artists on the launch of the brand's first-ever music album, NYXTAPE.

Buttermelt Glaze Skin Tint, $16, is a skin tint with a soft glow glazed finish and SPF 30 protection, in a skincare-based formula that wears for up to 12 hours and is available at nyxcosmetics and retailers nationwide.

For more information, visit nyxcosmetics and @nyxcosmetics across all social platforms.

About NYX Professional Makeup

NYX Professional Makeup is a modern, digitally native makeup brand at the forefront of today's emerging beauty trends. A leader in the global color cosmetics industry, NYX Professional Makeup is an affordable professional makeup line, offering every shade, color, and tool needed to create makeup artistry at every level. Rooted in a professional artistry heritage, NYX Professional Makeup boasts a successful multi-channel approach at the forefront of digital and retail. A social media pioneer, NYX Professional Makeup is one of the most influential and top-ranked brands, followed by top beauty vloggers, Instagram stars, and their millions of fans. Headquartered in Los Angeles, NYX Professional Makeup is a global brand available in more than 70 countries at thousands of retailers, including specialty beauty and fashion stores, freestanding shops, and beauty supply stores, as well as online at .

About Randy's Donuts

Based in Inglewood, Randy's Donuts is the most recognized donut shop in the world and one of the most iconic locations in Los Angeles, featured on BEST OF LISTS and attracting visitors from around the world to take pictures of the giant rooftop donut. Immediately recognized as the landmark building from appearances in movies, music videos and television shows, Randy's has consistently been named one of the top donut shops in the country for over 70 years and the most-reviewed and highest-rated donut shop on Yelp and similar sites. Whether it's a first visit or a local, one taste of Randy's Donuts made by hand every morning brings customers back time and time again. Connect with Randy's Donuts on Facebook and X at @randysdonutsla and on Instagram , LinkedIn and TikTok at @randysdonuts. Learn more at randysdonuts .

