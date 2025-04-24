Billiard TV FAST Channel Is Now Available On Prime Video

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The launch of Billiard TV on Prime Video reflects the growing interest in cue sports programming that we have seen over the past few years," says Brendan Canning, co-founder and chief commercial officer of Triple B Media, which operates Billiard TV. "Whether it's live tournament action or classic footage, Billiard TV is committed to superserving its audience by both providing more quality content and making the channel easily accessible almost anywhere. And now, it's on Prime Video."

Viewers can watch Billiard TV at no additional cost in the Prime Video app on mobile, tablet, Fire TV and other smart TVs and set-top boxes such as Roku. Find Billiard TV in the "Live TV" section of the app, or in the Sports section under "Sports stations - On now."

Since launching in 2021, Billiard TV has amassed key partnerships throughout the sport including with the Predator Pro Billiard Series, Predator Euro Tour, Matchroom Sport, Women's Professional Billiard Association, International Pool Association, American Poolplayers Association, Accu-Stats and more. All told, Billiard TV will stream more than 50 multi-day professional events this year, totaling more than 1,000 hours of live programming.

Two thirds of Americans now watch FAST channels. Billiard TV racked up over 65 million viewers last year with an impressive average watch time per session of 80 minutes.

In addition to Prime Video, the channel is accessible on a wide range of television platforms, including Samsung TV Plus, Pluto TV, LG Channels, DAZN, YouTube TV, Fubo, Sling TV, Xfinity Stream, Xumo Play, Google Freeplay, Plex, Distro TV, Local Now, Tivo, Free Live Sports, TCL, sports, Freecast, Stremium, Channel Box and Vidaa. (Availability of Billiard TV on a given platform may vary by country.) Billiard TV is also available to stream via its own Roku app as well as on Streamstak, Triple B's owned and operated platform.

Triple B Media is a full-service content company, specializing in the operation of television networks and content distribution throughout the world. Triple B Media owns or operates television networks including Billiard TV, Bark TV, PowerSports World, ACL Cornhole TV, Boxing TV and more. Triple B Media also operates its own digital platform, Streamstak .

