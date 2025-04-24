403
Dine, Indulge, Gif– – The QE2 Way
(MENAFN- Evops-PR) 24 April 2025
From leisurely Sunday roasts and elegant afternoon teas to unforgettable gifts and unique experiences, the Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel invites you to relive timeless traditions in a truly iconic setting. Discover what makes every visit aboard this historic liner so extraordinary.
QE2 Sunday Roast at Queens Grill
Step aboard the historic Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel and experience a imeless tradition with a sumptuous Sunday Roast Lunch i the i onic Queens Grill. From succulent roasts to delicious classic side dishes, savour every bite in a setting that echoes the grandeur of a bygone era.
•From only AED 115 per roast
· Every Sunday at the Queens Grill | 12.30pm to 3.30pm
•Book your table now – because Sundays deserve the royal treatmen .
Elevate Your Tea Time with the QE2 Royal Afternoon Tea
Step into a world of elegance with the QE2 Royal Afternoon Tea at the Quee’’s Grill. This historic venue, once the domain of the s’ip’s most distinguished guests, now offers a refined tea experience that brings a touch of British tradition to Dubai. Choose from two exquisite afternoon tea selections: the Cunard, featuring a delightful array of cold bites and pastries, or the Britannia, which adds a warm twist with a selection of hot éanapés. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options are available upon request. (Guests must inform the QE2 team when booking).
§ Available Fridays and Saturdays between 3:00 pm – 6:30 pm (Last seating at 5:00 pm).
Cunard Package: AED 165 per person / AED 110 per child (8 – 12 years old)
Britannia Package: AED 195 per person / AED 135 per child (8 – 12 years old)
Dress Code: Smart Casual
Guests must be above 8 years old to enjoy the Afternoon Tea.
Please note that a 24-hour advance booking is required.
All our prices are in AED inclusive of 5% VAT, 7% municipality fee and 10% service charge.
QE2 Captain’s Dinner at Lido
The QE2 Captain’s Dinner at Lido Restaurant is a celebration of flavours that cross ocean– – from timeless classics to contemporary creations. Indulge in a rich array of international flavours, expertly prepared by our chefs, in a setting steeped in maritime legacy. From global favourites to local delicacies, every dish is a tribute to the ’hip’s storied past and celebrated hospitality. Whether you are dining with loved ones or entertaining guests, this is an experience that blends heritage with flavour in the most memorable way.
Every bite is a journey, every plate a chapter in a rich maritime tale.
· Price: AED 155 per person
• AED 274 per person (including four selected house beverages)
• Location: Lido Restaurant
• Timings: Daily, 6:30 pm – 11:00 pm
Children under 6 years dine free and children between 6 and 11 years enjoy 50% discount.
Pub Favourites
No visit to the Queen Elizabeth 2 would be complete without experiencing the classic British pub fare at the Golden Lion. Whethe’ you’re in the mood for crispy fish and chips or a hearty burger, the Golden Lion offers a comforting taste of home.
Golden Hour: Enjoy a 50% discount on selected beverages from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm (excludes key events).
Teachers enjoy 20% discount on food and beverages at the Golden Lion – daily from 8:00pm to 12:00am. Teach’r’s ID card must be presented to avail the offer.
Offer valid for a maximum of 4 accompanying guests.
*Not available during key events and holidays.
Reimagine the Art of Giving with QE2 Gift Vouchers
The best gifts aren’t things - they are moment . No matter what the occasion go beyond the ordinary and gift something truly special - unforgettable experiences aboard the legendary Queen Elizabeth 2. Whether it is a cherished moment with family, a heartfelt surprise for a friend, or a thoughtful gesture for colleagues, let your loved ones know you care ith QE2 Gift Vouchers.
From dining in the classic elegance o the Lido Rest urant or indulging in the QE2 Sunday Roast or a QE2 Royal Afternoon Tea at the c lebrated Queens Grill to guided tours and a one-of-a-kind stay aboard the historic liner, the options are as unique as the QE2 itself.
CommentsNo comment