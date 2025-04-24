Logistics Plus Is Named A 2025 Top 100 Logistics & Supply Chain Technology Provider

2025 Top 100 Logistics & Supply Chain Technology Provider

Case Study and Ad featured in the magazine

It's the third straight year that Logistics Plus has been named to the annual Inbound Logistics magazine list.

- Felecia StrattonERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a global leader in transportation, logistics, and unique supply chain solutions, is proud to announce that it has been named a Top 100 Logistics & Supply Chain Technology Provider for 2025 by Inbound Logistics magazine. The list, curated annually by the editors of Inbound Logistics, recognizes 100 logistics companies whose solutions are central to solving transportation, logistics, and supply chain challenges and whose customer successes are well-documented."The editorial selection committee had their work cut out for them, especially with all the new entrants and solutions in the market, ultimately selecting only 100 technology solutions leaders from the 400+ candidates who submitted their credentials," said Felecia Stratton, Editor for Inbound Logistics. "Our Top 100 list provides crucial decision support for our audience, all the more important this year considering the need and the innovations coming online."The Top 100 Logistics IT Providers list appears in all the April 2025 magazine editions and will be posted online and promoted across the various Inbound Logistics media platforms. View the list online at or read the April 2025 digital edition of Inbound Logistics at .About Inbound LogisticsInbound Logistics (IL) is the pioneering magazine empowering demand-driven enterprises. IL's educational mission is to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, and neutralize transportation cost increases by aligning supply to demand and adjusting enterprise functions to support that paradigm shift. More information about demand-driven enterprise practices is available at inboundlogistics.About Logistics Plus, Inc.Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP) is a 21st Century Logistics CompanyTM and a leading worldwide provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, technology, and unique supply chain solutions. When the world changes, Logistics Plusdelivers. Founded in 1996, today LP has annual global sales of over $600M with more than 1,200 employees located in 50+ countries worldwide. LP is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned logistics companies, a top 3PL provider, a top 100 logistics company, a top freight brokerage and warehousing provider, and a great place to work. With a Passion For ExcellenceTM, its employees put the PLUS in LOGISTICS by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. Learn more at logisticsplus

MyLogisticsPlus Technology

