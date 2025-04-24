Pahalgam Terror Attack: Mukesh Ambani Offers Free Treatment For Injured At Reliance Foundation Hospital In Mumbai
Mukesh Ambani offered his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.
"We wish speedy and full recovery to all those injured in the attack. Our Relance Foundation Sir HN Hospital in Mumbai will offer free treatment to all the injured," ANI quoted Ambani as saying in his condolence message.
Ambani said that Reliance family fully stands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India and the entire country.
"I am joined by everyone in the Reliance family in mourning the deaths of innocent Indians in the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22nd April, 2025," he said.
"Terrorism is an enemy of humanity. It must not be supported by anyone in any manner," he said.
"Reliance family fully stands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India and the entire country in the decisive battle against the menace of terrorism," Mukesh Ambani concluded his condolence message.
