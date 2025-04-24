403
Indonesia Sees Growth in Investment Realization
(MENAFN) Indonesia’s investment realization reached 456.2 trillion rupiahs (approximately $27 billion) in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting a 15.9% increase compared to the same period last year, when it stood at $23.8 billion, according to Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani.
Roeslani highlighted at a press conference on Wednesday, "This first quarter realization accounts for 24.4 percent of the 2025 target of 1,905.6 trillion rupiahs ($112.8 billion)."
The investment split was nearly even, with 49.5% coming from foreign direct investment and 50.5% from domestic sources.
The investment inflow was predominantly driven by five Asian nations and regions. Singapore led with $4.6 billion, followed by Hong Kong at $2.2 billion, China at $1.8 billion, and Malaysia and Japan each contributing $1 billion.
The most popular sectors for investment were basic metal industries, transportation, mining, services, and industrial or office zones.
