Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Indonesia Sees Growth in Investment Realization

2025-04-24 07:43:51
(MENAFN) Indonesia’s investment realization reached 456.2 trillion rupiahs (approximately $27 billion) in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting a 15.9% increase compared to the same period last year, when it stood at $23.8 billion, according to Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani.

Roeslani highlighted at a press conference on Wednesday, "This first quarter realization accounts for 24.4 percent of the 2025 target of 1,905.6 trillion rupiahs ($112.8 billion)."

The investment split was nearly even, with 49.5% coming from foreign direct investment and 50.5% from domestic sources.

The investment inflow was predominantly driven by five Asian nations and regions. Singapore led with $4.6 billion, followed by Hong Kong at $2.2 billion, China at $1.8 billion, and Malaysia and Japan each contributing $1 billion.

The most popular sectors for investment were basic metal industries, transportation, mining, services, and industrial or office zones.

