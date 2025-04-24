Diginex And Baker Tilly Singapore Announce Strategic Alliance To Deliver Diginexesg Platform To Baker Tilly ’S Clients

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diginex Limited (“Diginex”) (NASDAQ: DGNX), a leading impact technology company specializing in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) solutions, and Baker Tilly Singapore (“Baker Tilly”), a globally recognized advisory, tax, and assurance firm, today announced a strategic alliance to integrate Diginex's innovative diginexESG platform into Baker Tilly's client offerings. This collaboration will empower Baker Tilly's diverse client base to streamline ESG reporting, enhance compliance, and drive sustainable growth in response to increasing global demand for transparency and accountability.

The diginexESG platform, an award-winning cloud-based solution compatible with major frameworks such as GRI, SASB, and ISSB, provides end-to-end tools for topic discovery, data collection, and collaborative report publishing. Through this alliance, Baker Tilly's clients across industries will gain access to diginexESG's intuitive technology, supported by Baker Tilly's deep expertise in ESG advisory, risk management, and business strategy. The strategic relationship aims to simplify the complexities of sustainability reporting while enabling clients to meet evolving regulatory requirements and investor expectations.

“We are excited to work with Baker Tilly, a trusted leader in professional services, to bring diginexESG to their clients,” said Mark Blick, CEO of Diginex.“This alliance aligns with our mission to democratize access to advanced ESG tools, helping organizations of all sizes achieve their sustainability goals while driving measurable impact.”

Joshua Ong, Managing Partner at Baker Tilly Singapore, said,“We are committed to delivering innovative solutions that add value to our clients' businesses, while solving challenges that they may face with fragmented systems and resources. This alliance with Diginex provides a new platform that enhances our clients' daily operations and helps them to make informed decisions in building resilient, future-ready businesses.”

"There is growing pressure in the Asia-Pacific region for companies to produce high-quality ESG data that meets global standards,” added Tina Thomas, Head of ESG & Sustainability at Baker Tilly Singapore.

The alliance comes at a critical time as businesses face heightened scrutiny from regulators, investors, and stakeholders to demonstrate robust ESG performance. Baker Tilly's global network, combined with Diginex's cutting-edge technology, positions both firms to set a new standard for ESG reporting and compliance.

About Diginex Limited

Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance. Diginex's products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software.

The award-winning diginexESG platform supports 17 global frameworks, including GRI (the“Global Reporting Initiative”), SASB (the“Sustainability Accounting Standards Board”), and TCFD (the“Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures”). Clients benefit from end-to-end support, ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation and an ESG Ratings Support Service.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: .

About Baker Tilly Singapore

Baker Tilly Singapore is a full-service accounting and business advisory firm that offers industry-specialised services in assurance, tax and advisory. With a focus on serving entrepreneurs, family-owned businesses, not-for-profits, and listed companies, we help our clients plan for the future. Baker Tilly Singapore is an independent member of Baker Tilly International, one of the world's 10 largest accounting and business advisory networks.

Baker Tilly Singapore offers a full suite of ESG services, including ESG assessment, strategy development, reporting and disclosure, stakeholder engagement, risk management, sustainability certification, ESG integration in investments, as well as training and education.

For more information on Baker Tilly Singapore's services, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“approximates,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC.

