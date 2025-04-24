Ace Vision Group Announces Initial Close Of $29.4 Million Series B Financing Round

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Funding supports the commercial product development of VisioLiteDevice and Laser Scleral Microporation Human Clinical Study.

Capital raised to date provides strong financial position to prepare the device for regulatory trials and submissions.

BOSTON, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ace Vision Group, Inc , (“AVG” or“the Company”) an emerging medical device company pioneering Laser Scleral Microporation (LSM) therapy for age-related vision loss, today announced the successful close of a $29.4 million Series B financing round.

The new capital will support the continued development of the company's proprietary Gen II VisioLite® Ophthalmic Laser, which delivers the minimally invasive LSM procedure - a treatment targeting the loss of Dynamic Range of Focus caused by presbyopia.

“This Series B funding marks a critical inflection point for our company,” said Dr. AnnMarie Hipsley, founder and CEO of Ace Vision Group.“It enables us to finalize the research and design of our commercial system and positions us to initiate clinical trials both in the U.S. and internationally. We remain on track to submit our 510(k) application in 2026.”

The investment round was led by a syndicate of prominent eye care investors, underscoring strong market validation for a safe, office-based procedure that addresses the underlying biomechanical cause of presbyopia.“Presbyopia affects over 2.1 billion people globally, representing one of the most common, yet underserved, conditions in vision care” emphasized Dr. Hipsley.

Ace Vision Group's patented LSM technology aims to become the first laser-based, in-office therapeutic designed to treat progressive presbyopia by reducing age-related ocular rigidity – the root cause of presbyopia. In a recent pilot study using a Gen I device, the procedure showed encouraging outcomes, with a majority of patients no longer requiring reading glasses after treatment.“This technology resonates deeply with both physicians and patients because blurry near vision isn't just common – it's inevitable with age,” said Dr. Hipsley.

“There is a clear and growing demand for in-office, ultra-minimally invasive solutions that address the root cause of presbyopia while preserving patient convenience and clinical efficiency. AVG's technology aligns directly with this unmet need, offering a scalable, procedure-based model that integrates seamlessly into ophthalmic practices. This level of market relatability , combined with strong clinical interest and favorable economics, positions us for broad adoption and long-term value creation,” added Dr. Hipsley.

About Ace Vision Group

Ace Vision Group, Inc. (AVG) is a privately held U.S. ophthalmic medical device company developing Laser Microporation Therapeutic technologies to address age-related eye dysfunction and address the eye's natural biomechanical performance. AVG's Laser Scleral Microporation (LSM) is a therapeutic eye laser treatment that aims to restore visual function naturally without sacrificing distance vision. AVG's brand promise is to provide the field of ophthalmology with innovative devices, Microporation Therapeutic procedures, and education for the treatment of age-related ocular dysfunction, disability, and disease. For more information about Ace Vision Group please visit .

