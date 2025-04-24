Kaira Technologies Announces PEAK Capital Partners' Major Investment: A Game-Changer In The Financial Services Industry

MONTREAL, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Kaira Technologies, a Quebec-based fintech specializing in digital financial coaching, announces a major milestone in its development with the entry of PEAK Capital Partners as a strategic shareholder. This funding will accelerate the company's growth nationwide and position Kaira as a leading force in financial wellness across Canada.

"This investment reflects my deep belief: Canadians urgently need support to regain control of their financial health." stated Robert Frances, President of PEAK Capital Partners.

In today's challenging economic environment, the need for accessible financial guidance has never been greater. In 2025, more than 80% of Canadians still lack access financial planning, leaving them alone to navigate crucial financial decisions.

That's exactly the issue Kaira Technologies, founded in 2018, is addressing. With an AI-powered digital platform, Kaira offers budget coaching and affordable, human financial planning - for employers, institutions and individuals.

"We are building the missing tool Canadians need to navigate their financial lives with confidence. This investment is a key lever to accelerate our impact" said Eric Mac Nicoll, CEO of Kaira.

This strategic funding will enable Kaira to accelerate its technology development, expand its service offering, and scale its team to deploy the platform across the country, while maintaining the highest standards in security, quality, and accessibility.

"This strategic investment empowers us to increase our reach, strengthen our team, and deliver on our business goals" noted Mario Vachon, CFO of Kaira.

About Kaira Technologies

Kaira is a Quebec-based financial technology company whose mission is to transform access to financial guidance through artificial intelligence. Its platform helps employers, institutions, and individuals improve Canadians' financial wellness in a simple, proactive, and inclusive way. For more information, visit kaira .

About PEAK Capital Partners

PEAK Capital Partners is a private investment firm dedicated to creating long-term value by supporting companies that help Canadians make better use of their money. Through its primary operating subsidiary, PEAK Financial Group, and affiliated entities, PEAK Capital Partners empowers independent financial professionals with the tools, technology, and freedom to best serve Canadian investors from coast to coast. For more information, visit peakgroup .

SOURCE Kaira Technologies Inc

