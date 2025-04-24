Pool Corporation Reports First Quarter Results And Confirms Annual Earnings Guidance Range
| POOL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net sales
|$
|1,071,526
|$
|1,120,810
|Cost of sales
|759,157
|782,250
|Gross profit
|312,369
|338,560
|Percent
|29.2 %
|30.2%
|Selling and administrative expenses
|234,831
|229,840
|Operating income
|77,538
|108,720
|Percent
|7.2 %
|9.7%
|Interest and other non-operating expenses, net
|11,164
|13,419
|Income before income taxes and equity in earnings
|66,374
|95,301
|Provision for income taxes
|12,883
|16,473
|Equity in earnings of unconsolidated investments, net
|54
|57
|Net income
|$
|53,545
|$
|78,885
|Earnings per share attributable to common stockholders: (1)
|Basic
|$
|1.42
|$
|2.05
|Diluted
|$
|1.42
|$
|2.04
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|37,460
|38,205
|Diluted
|37,630
|38,467
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|$
|1.20
|$
|1.10
|(1)
|Earnings per share under the two-class method is calculated using net income attributable to common stockholders (net income reduced by earnings allocated to participating securities), which was $53.3 million and $78.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively. Participating securities excluded from weighted average common shares outstanding were 184,000 and 205,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively.
| POOL CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|March 31,
|March 31,
|Change
|2025
|2024
|$
|%
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|71,644
|$
|67,974
|$
|3,670
|5
|%
|Receivables, net (1)
|146,209
|150,240
|(4,031
|)
|(3)
|Receivables pledged under receivables facility
|350,867
|376,935
|(26,068
|)
|(7)
|Product inventories, net (2)
|1,460,680
|1,496,947
|(36,267
|)
|(2)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|48,177
|44,521
|3,656
|8
|Total current assets
|2,077,577
|2,136,617
|(59,040
|)
|(3)
|Property and equipment, net
|251,011
|230,423
|20,588
|9
|Goodwill
|699,250
|699,424
|(174
|)
|-
|Other intangible assets, net
|288,770
|296,494
|(7,724
|)
|(3)
|Equity interest investments
|1,511
|1,350
|161
|12
|Operating lease assets
|315,097
|308,593
|6,504
|2
|Other assets
|79,233
|85,926
|(6,693
|)
|(8)
|Total assets
|$
|3,712,449
|$
|3,758,827
|$
|(46,378
|)
|(1)
|%
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|890,167
|$
|907,806
|$
|(17,639
|)
|(2)
|%
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|109,893
|99,557
|10,336
|10
|Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt
|57,059
|36,655
|20,404
|56
|Current operating lease liabilities
|100,697
|92,162
|8,535
|9
|Total current liabilities
|1,157,816
|1,136,180
|21,636
|2
|Deferred income taxes
|81,147
|68,904
|12,243
|18
|Long-term debt, net
|968,031
|942,522
|25,509
|3
|Other long-term liabilities
|45,473
|42,807
|2,666
|6
|Non-current operating lease liabilities
|221,291
|222,730
|(1,439
|)
|(1)
|Total liabilities
|2,473,758
|2,413,143
|60,615
|3
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,238,691
|1,345,684
|(106,993
|)
|(8)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,712,449
|$
|3,758,827
|$
|(46,378
|)
|(1)
|%
|(1)
|The allowance for doubtful accounts was $8.5 million at March 31, 2025 and $9.3 million at March 31, 2024.
|(2)
|The inventory reserve was $27.1 million at March 31, 2025 and $24.2 million at March 31, 2024.
| POOL CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Change
|Operating activities
|Net income
|$
|53,545
|$
|78,885
|$
|(25,340
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation
|9,840
|8,661
|1,179
|Amortization
|2,147
|2,088
|59
|Share-based compensation
|6,055
|5,328
|727
|Equity in earnings of unconsolidated investments, net
|(54
|)
|(57
|)
|3
|Other
|1,377
|(853
|)
|2,230
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:
|Receivables
|(180,546
|)
|(181,705
|)
|1,159
|Product inventories
|(168,410
|)
|(133,249
|)
|(35,161
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|19,051
|15,741
|3,310
|Accounts payable
|366,728
|401,384
|(34,656
|)
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|(82,509
|)
|(50,781
|)
|(31,728
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|27,224
|145,442
|(118,218
|)
|Investing activities
|Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
|-
|(1,348
|)
|1,348
|Purchases of property and equipment, net of sale proceeds
|(13,295
|)
|(17,038
|)
|3,743
|Other investments, net
|(266
|)
|(566
|)
|300
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(13,561
|)
|(18,952
|)
|5,391
|Financing activities
|Proceeds from revolving line of credit
|427,700
|228,400
|199,300
|Payments on revolving line of credit
|(454,600
|)
|(365,500
|)
|(89,100
|)
|Payments on term loan under credit facility
|(6,250
|)
|(6,250
|)
|-
|Proceeds from asset-backed financing
|207,300
|208,600
|(1,300
|)
|Payments on asset-backed financing
|(91,000
|)
|(138,000
|)
|47,000
|Payments on term facility
|(9,938
|)
|-
|(9,938
|)
|Proceeds from short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt
|1,816
|14
|1,802
|Payments on short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt
|(480
|)
|(1,561
|)
|1,081
|Proceeds from stock issued under share-based compensation plans
|6,383
|8,773
|(2,390
|)
|Payments of cash dividends
|(45,226
|)
|(42,334
|)
|(2,892
|)
|Repurchases of common stock
|(56,316
|)
|(16,304
|)
|(40,012
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(20,611
|)
|(124,162
|)
|103,551
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|730
|(894
|)
|1,624
|Change in cash and cash equivalents
|(6,218
|)
|1,434
|(7,652
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|77,862
|66,540
|11,322
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|71,644
|$
|67,974
|$
|3,670
ADDENDUM
Base Business
When calculating our base business results, we exclude for a period of 15 months sales centers that are acquired, opened in new markets or closed. We also exclude consolidated sales centers when we do not expect to maintain the majority of the existing business and existing sales centers that are consolidated with acquired sales centers.
We generally allocate corporate overhead expenses to excluded sales centers on the basis of their net sales as a percentage of total net sales. After 15 months, we include acquired, consolidated and new market sales centers in the base business calculation including the comparative prior year period.
We have not provided separate base business income statements within this press release as our base business results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 closely approximated our consolidated results, and acquisitions and sales centers excluded from base business contributed less than 1% to the change in net sales.
The table below summarizes the changes in our sales center count in the first three months of 2025.
|December 31, 2024
|448
|New locations
|2
|Closed location
|(1
|)
|March 31, 2025
|449
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The non-GAAP measures described below should be considered in the context of all of our other disclosures in this press release.
Adjusted EBITDA
We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income or net loss plus interest and other non-operating expenses, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, goodwill and other impairments and equity in earnings or loss of unconsolidated investments. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, which may limit its usefulness as a comparative measure.
Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We believe Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, operating income or loss, net income or loss, net cash flows provided by or used in operating, investing and financing activities or other income statement or cash flow statement line items reported in accordance with GAAP.
We have included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because management uses it to monitor our performance, and we believe that it is widely used by our investors, industry analysts and others as a useful supplemental performance measure. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations, provides an additional measure that enables management and investors to monitor factors and trends affecting our ability to service debt, pay taxes and fund capital expenditures.
The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA.
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|(In thousands)
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net income
|$
|53,545
|$
|78,885
|Adjustments to increase (decrease) net income:
|Interest and other non-operating expenses (1)
|11,208
|13,258
|Provision for income taxes
|12,883
|16,473
|Share-based compensation
|6,055
|5,328
|Equity in earnings of unconsolidated investments, net
|(54
|)
|(57
|)
|Depreciation
|9,840
|8,661
|Amortization (2)
|1,962
|1,933
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|95,439
|$
|124,481
|(1)
|Shown net of (gains) losses on foreign currency transactions of $(44) and $161 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively.
|(2)
|Excludes amortization of deferred financing costs of $185 and $155 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively. This non-cash expense is included in Interest and other non-operating expenses, net on the Consolidated Statements of Income.
Adjusted Diluted EPS
We have included adjusted diluted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, in this press release as a supplemental disclosure, because we believe this measure is useful to management, investors and others in assessing our period-to-period operating performance.
Adjusted diluted EPS is a key measure used by management to demonstrate the impact of tax benefits from ASU 2016-09 on our diluted EPS and to provide investors and others with additional information about our potential future operating performance to supplement GAAP measures.
We believe this measure should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, diluted EPS presented in accordance with GAAP, and in the context of our other disclosures in this press release. Other companies may calculate this non-GAAP financial measure differently than we do, which may limit its usefulness as a comparative measure.
The table below presents a reconciliation of diluted EPS to adjusted diluted EPS.
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Diluted EPS
|$
|1.42
|$
|2.04
|ASU 2016-09 tax benefit
|(0.10
|)
|(0.19
|)
|Adjusted diluted EPS
|$
|1.32
|$
|1.85
