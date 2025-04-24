403
Indian FM says country seeking ‘early conclusion’ of trade agreement with US
(MENAFN) Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has emphasized the need to swiftly finalize a bilateral trade agreement with the United States, following President Donald Trump’s decision to impose new tariffs—including a 26% levy on Indian exports.
“Agreed on the importance of the early conclusion of the Bilateral Trade Agreement,” Jaishankar posted on X, reaffirming India’s commitment to securing the deal despite the ongoing tariff challenges.
Last week, India acknowledged that the impact of the US tariffs was mixed, but reaffirmed its stance against retaliatory measures. Instead, New Delhi plans to adapt to the new trade environment to protect its exporters, according to local media.
India is reportedly exploring a possible exemption clause in the US tariff order, which allows flexibility for trading partners that address non-reciprocal trade practices—potentially offering India a path to minimize tariff damage.
Officials from both nations are aiming to complete the first phase of the trade agreement by autumn 2025, focusing on eliminating key trade barriers. The recent tariff hike, while disruptive, has shifted the balance of negotiations, giving India leverage to pursue a more equitable deal.
Trump recently accused India, along with China and the EU, of imposing unfair tariffs on American products. However, he later claimed that India has agreed to significantly reduce its tariffs after being “exposed” for its protectionist approach—suggesting progress in ongoing trade talks.
