AI Driver Grass Recommendations at GP Landscapers

Bermuda & Paspalum product page with new interactive tools and a 2025 research-driven comparison guide in UAE by GP Landscapers

- Abdul Razaq, Operations Manager at GP LandscapersDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GP Landscapers, the United Arab Emirates' leading residential and commercial turf specialist, has unveiled a major update of its Natural Grass Carpet Installation page, giving homeowners, facility managers and contractors a one-stop hub for selecting, pricing and ordering Bermuda or Paspalum sod. The refreshed page now features an expanded 2025 comparison guide, a free area-calculator, and the region's first AI-powered grass-recommendation quiz."Natural turf is still the gold standard for cooling outdoor spaces in the Gulf, but the wrong variety can double maintenance costs" , siad Abdul Razaq, Operations Manager at GPLandscapers. "Our updated resource demystifies the choice between Bermuda and Paspalum, then uses interactive tools to translate that knowledge into a precise quote in under a minute."Key enhancementsComprehensive 2025 Guide. An evidence-based side-by-side of Bermuda and Paspalum covers sun tolerance, salt resistance, recovery speed and lifecycle costs, drawing on GP Landscapers' field trials and the latest turf-grass research.gplandscapersInstant Lawn-Area Calculator. Visitors enter simple dimensions-or plot multiple irregular zones-to receive real-time square-meter totals, eliminating guesswork before requesting a quote.AI-Driven Grass Recommendation. A short quiz analyses shade, foot-traffic and water-conservation priorities to suggest the optimal variety for each micro-climate.Transparent Pricing. Farm-fresh rolls now start at AED 12/m2, with installation bundles from AED 28/m2, displayed up-front so customers can budget with confidence. In case people want to get an lawn sprinkler irrigation system installed , they can also do instant calculations and get on the spot quotes, without wait for hours and sometimes days for contractors to get back to them for pricing.Designed for free public accessThe relaunch is timed for the summer landscaping rush and is formatted specifically for open-access. The page uses minimal scripts for fast loading on mobile devices.Call to actionProperty owners across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates can explore the tools, download a maintenance guide and request a no-obligation quote at: Natural Grass Carpet Rolls – Bermuda & Paspalum . For personalised advice, GP Landscapers offers free on-site assessments and soil tests.About GP LandscapersFounded in 2018, Green Pastures Landscape & Gardening LLC (GP Landscapers) is a full-service design-and-build firm based in Dubai. The company specialises in natural and artificial turf, irrigation systems and turnkey sports-field construction, and has delivered more than 500 residential and commercial projects across the UAE.

Mira Al Falaj

Green Pastures Landscaping (GP Landscapers)

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.