Akamai Empowers Partners To Deliver Services And Support

Certified partners can now deliver Day-2 Operations Services for Akamai API solutions and technical support for Akamai Guardicore Segmentation environments

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM ), the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online, today announced updates to its Security Certified Service Provider programs for API security solutions and for Akamai Guardicore Segmentation. Certified partners can now offer Day-2 Operations Services related to Akamai API security products and solutions, just as they do for Akamai Guardicore Segmentation. Additionally, they can provide Akamai Guardicore Segmentation technical support directly to their customers.

According to a recent Akamai State of the Internet (SOTI) report , API attacks come in various forms, including data breaches, abuse, and distributed denial-of-service attacks. In fact, Akamai recorded 108 billion API attacks from January 2023 through June 2024. These attacks can lead to data theft, reputation damage, regulatory fines, and significant financial losses, highlighting the importance of securing APIs.

"The enhancements Akamai has made to its Security Certified Service Provider programs enable us to better deliver services directly to our customers, significantly increasing our ability to meet their unique needs and ensure they receive the best possible protection and support," said Florent Houy, Head of Cloud Innovation at Orange Cyberdefense in France. "These partner program updates strengthen our collective capability and Orange Cyberdefense's microsegmentation service offering to secure digital assets, ensure flexibility, meet our customers' expectations, and help our clients stay focused on what matters most: their business."

"The channel is the backbone of the cybersecurity industry where everyone wins - technology providers expand their reach, partners grow their business, and customers get the best security solutions tailored to their needs," said Paul Joseph, Executive Vice President, Global Sales and Services at Akamai. "Empowering our partners with the right tools, training, and support is key to driving success. These enhancements to the Akamai channel program position our partners as their customers' trusted security advisor and single point of contact, empowering both partner and customer to accelerate the growth of their business."

Ongoing Day-2 Operations Services are essential for maintaining a strong security posture as organizations refine their segmentation and API security strategies.

Day-2 Operations Services for API security includes:



Operational and management services - Enable partners to maximize their value to customers through hybrid deployments, quarterly business reviews, and API audits and compliance

Security incident management services - Allow partners to connect customer API security deployments to their Security Operations Center so partner incident response teams receive detection alerts from Akamai API Security and any other solutions deployed Active testing - Enables customers to identify and remediate API vulnerabilities before they are deployed to production, which can help eliminate risk and save on remediation costs

Guardicore Certified Services Partners are now able to provide the full suite of services of the microsegmentation lifecycle from project delivery to 24/7 first-line support to day-2 operations to keep the policy up to date and monitor potential security incidents while maintaining compliance. Akamai Guardicore Segmentation customers now have a choice to use their local certified partners to provide them the entire services suite.

Day-2 Operations Services for Akamai Guardicore Segmentation includes:



Segmentation administration services - Allow partners to maximize the value of their customer's Akamai Guardicore Segmentation deployment by updating and expanding their implementation

Security incident management services - Allow partners to connect their customer's Akamai Guardicore Segmentation deployment to their Security Operations Center and use it to contain threats by preventing lateral movement and isolate infected assets until resolution Audit and compliance services - Allow partners to streamline audit and compliance management by providing a single source of truth about what is communicating in their customer's networks, and enable consistent policy enforcement across their environment

Learn more about Akamai's Security Certified Service Provider programs.

