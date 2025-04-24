Kiloex Defi Platform To Provide Compensation For Users Affected By $7.5M Hack

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Kiloex Compensation Plan after $7 Million Hack in April

Kiloex, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, announced a comprehensive compensation plan following a major hack in April that resulted in a loss of $7 million worth of funds. The platform has taken swift action to address the issue and ensure that users are adequately compensated for their losses.

In light of the security breach, Kiloex has implemented additional security measures to prevent future attacks and safeguard user funds. The exchange has also enhanced its customer support services to assist users affected by the hack and expedite the compensation process.

Furthermore, Kiloex is working on improving its overall security infrastructure to better protect user assets and maintain trust within the crypto community. The exchange is committed to transparency and accountability, and is dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of its users' funds.

Users who were impacted by the hack are encouraged to reach out to Kiloex's customer support team for assistance with the compensation process. The exchange is committed to resolving all issues related to the hack in a timely and efficient manner, and is dedicated to providing users with the support they need during this challenging time.

Kiloex is also offering additional incentives to affected users as part of its compensation plan, including discounts on trading fees and bonus rewards for loyal customers. The exchange is determined to rebuild trust with its users and demonstrate its commitment to providing a secure and reliable trading environment.

Overall, Kiloex's compensation plan reflects the exchange's dedication to its users and commitment to upholding the highest standards of security and transparency in the cryptocurrency industry. By taking proactive measures to address the hack and compensate affected users, Kiloex is setting a positive example for other exchanges to follow in the event of a security breach.

