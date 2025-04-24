Missile Strike On Khmelnytskyi Region: Multi-Story Building, Nine Private Houses Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A missile strike in the Khmelnytskyi region has caused significant damage to residential areas, including a multi-story building and nine private houses.

According to Ukrinform, Serhiy Tiurin, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, shared details on Facebook.

"Currently, nine private households, windows and doors in five apartments of an apartment building, one garage, four cars, and one motorcycle have been damaged," Tiurin reported.

He also mentioned that a list of required construction materials is being prepared. These materials will be sourced from reserve funds and donor contributions.

During the air raid, the Air Defense Forces successfully intercepted three Russian Shahed UAVs and four missiles.

As reported by Ukrinform, two people were injured in the attack, and a gas distribution point sustained damage.