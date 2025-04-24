Bright Scholar Schedules Unaudited Financial Results For The Second Quarter Of Fiscal 2025 Ended February 28, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CAMBRIDGE, England and FOSHAN, China, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited ("Bright Scholar," the "Company," "we" or "our") (NYSE: BEDU ), a global premier education service company, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 ended February 28, 2025, on April 28, 2025, before the US market opens. The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (7:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time ) on April 28, 2025. Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

Mainland China: 4001-201203 Hong Kong: 800-905945 United States: 1-888-346-8982 International: 1-412-902-4272

Participants should dial-in at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited."

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at .

A replay of the conference call will be accessible after the conclusion of the live call until May 5, 2025, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529 International: 1-412-317-0088 Replay Passcode: 2410484

About Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited

Bright Scholar is a global premier education service Group. The Company primarily provides quality international education to global students and equips them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education.

For more information, please visit: .

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's business plans and development, which can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

IR Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +86 (10) 6508-0677/ +1-212-481-2050

Media Contact:

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd.

