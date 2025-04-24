Al Abdulghani Motors Receives Prestigious Gold Award From Toyota Motor Corporation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Abdulghani Motors, the authorized distributor of Toyota and Lexus in Qatar, has received the Gold Award from Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) as part of the 2024 Distributor Award Program. This prestigious recognition highlights the company's exceptional achievements in Sales, After Sales, Motorsports, Value Chain initiatives, Best in Town strategies, and overall customer experience throughout the year.

The award was presented by Yasunori Tanaka, Executive Vice President, Toyota India and Middle East Division, and marks another important milestone in the company's long-standing partnership with Toyota.

Over the years, Al Abdulghani Motors has consistently delivered high standards across all areas of its operations. Its integrated approach-focused on customer satisfaction, operational excellence, and innovative service delivery-has positioned it as one of the most trusted names in the automotive sector in Qatar.

The company continues to adopt best practices across its network, providing advanced mobility solutions, expanding service capabilities, and supporting community and sports initiatives that align with Toyota's global priorities.

Commenting on the achievement, Abdulghani Nasser Al Abdulghani, CEO and President of Al Abdulghani Motors, said:“We are proud to receive this award from Toyota Motor Corporation, which reflects our team's dedication to excellence and our commitment to delivering value to every customer. This recognition is not only a celebration of our 2024 performance-it is a motivation to continue leading the way in innovation, service quality, and customer satisfaction in Qatar.”

The Gold Award reinforces Al Abdulghani Motors' role as a strategic partner in advancing Toyota's vision across the region.

It also underscores the company's continued investment in people, technology, and service to provide best-in-class ownership experiences and promote a sustainable and customer-centric future for mobility in Qatar.