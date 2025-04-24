403
Trump task force pledges to ‘end anti-Christian bias’
(MENAFN) The White House has established a task force to address alleged anti-Christian bias within federal agencies, instructing government employees to report instances of discrimination against Christians. The task force, named the Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias, was created through an executive order issued by President Donald Trump in February. Its goal is to identify and eliminate discriminatory policies and practices within federal departments that unfairly target Christians.
During the task force’s inaugural meeting, Attorney General Pam Bondi accused the Biden administration of systematically targeting peaceful Christians while neglecting violent anti-Christian incidents. She claimed that under President Biden’s leadership, Christians faced abuse and surveillance by federal agencies.
The task force’s mission includes investigating unlawful anti-Christian policies, practices, and conduct within the government, as well as addressing any shortcomings in existing regulations. Federal employees have been instructed to report any observed discrimination against Christians within their departments, with specific details such as names, dates, and locations to be sent to a government email address.
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has requested that its staff report any instances of "anti-Christian" bias, and a similar directive was issued to U.S. State Department personnel.
Many senior officials in Trump’s administration are devout Christians, including Vice President J.D. Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. According to a Pew Research study, a significant portion of white American Christians supported Trump’s presidential campaign. Trump, who was raised Presbyterian, described himself as a non-denominational Christian in 2020. He has often credited God for saving his life after surviving an assassination attempt and multiple foiled plots during his 2024 reelection campaign.
A Pew Research study from February found that 62% of Americans identify as Christian, while around 30% are non-religious and 7% belong to non-Christian faiths.
