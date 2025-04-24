Emaar Malls To Waive Rent For Dubai Mall Tenants During Fountain Closure

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Emaar Malls has unveiled a four-month rent waiver initiative aimed at supporting food and beverage tenants with terrace spaces overlooking the Dubai Fountain and Lake areas at both Dubai Mall and Souk Al Bahar. The move, effective from June to September 2025, comes as the Dubai Fountain, a major attraction at the venue, undergoes a temporary closure.

The decision to provide financial relief is intended to offset the loss of footfall and minimise the impact on the dining experience that the fountain's captivating performances traditionally attract. These terraces have long been a prime spot for guests seeking an ideal setting for dining while enjoying the fountain's iconic water displays.

A key feature of the initiative includes the installation of 400 metres of advanced digital screens along the promenade. The screens are set to provide an immersive visual experience, helping to animate the area with vibrant content. This addition is expected to not only maintain but potentially enhance foot traffic, offering new types of engagement to customers in lieu of the fountain's interactive water shows.

The Dubai Fountain, which stretches over 275 metres and shoots water as high as 150 metres, has been a key draw for the hundreds of thousands of visitors who frequent the mall and its adjacent areas. Its dramatic performances, set to music and lighting, have provided a unique dining atmosphere for patrons at several F&B outlets in close proximity.

Emaar's efforts to offset this temporary change reflect a broader strategy to preserve the appeal of the mall's lakefront spaces during a period of transition. The digital screens will not only serve as an alternative visual attraction but will also be used to showcase promotions and advertisements, giving retailers a platform to continue engaging with potential customers.

The initiative aligns with Emaar Malls' long-standing commitment to maintaining Dubai Mall as a premier shopping, dining, and entertainment destination. By leveraging technology to transform the space and create a fresh visual appeal, the company is taking proactive steps to ensure that the F&B businesses at the mall remain buoyant through the period of the fountain's downtime.

F&B tenants who rely on the unique atmosphere offered by the Dubai Fountain's shows will benefit from this financial respite. The rent waiver comes as part of Emaar's ongoing efforts to support businesses, particularly in light of challenges that have affected the hospitality and retail sectors over the past few years. With tourism and local visitor numbers fluctuating due to global uncertainties, initiatives like this are seen as key to ensuring that Dubai Mall maintains its position as a leading attraction in the region.

While the fountain's closure might have initially raised concerns among both tenants and visitors, the rapid response from Emaar has provided a clear solution. The digital installations across the promenade are expected to not only keep the area lively but also act as a draw for both regular mall-goers and new visitors. Emaar's integration of advanced technology reflects an understanding of the evolving retail landscape, where digital engagement has become integral to sustaining customer interest and interaction.

Retail analysts have noted that during times when iconic attractions are temporarily unavailable, providing alternative engaging experiences is crucial for maintaining customer loyalty and ensuring continued foot traffic. The digital displays, by offering both entertainment and functional advertising space, are positioned to serve dual purposes: elevating the aesthetic of the area while providing necessary exposure for the businesses affected by the fountain's closure.

The rent waiver itself demonstrates a commitment to tenant relations, acknowledging that the lack of the fountain's performances could affect overall sales. By alleviating financial pressures, Emaar is fostering a cooperative environment where tenants feel supported during the lull, enhancing the likelihood of their continued success in the competitive retail environment of Dubai.

Emaar's action comes at a time when the retail landscape in Dubai has been undergoing significant transformation. The city has witnessed growing competition from new malls and entertainment offerings, while also dealing with the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on tourism and consumer spending habits. The company's strategic decision to invest in both physical and digital improvements at Dubai Mall reflects a broader trend of innovation in the retail and hospitality sectors, with businesses seeking new ways to attract and retain visitors.

