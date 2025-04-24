Mid-Sized Gccs To Set Up 120 Centres, Create 40,000 Jobs In India By 2026

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Mid-sized Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are experiencing unprecedented growth in India, outpacing the overall GCC market with a 6.2 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) compared to the market average of 4.5 per cent, according to a report released on Thursday.

According to the Inductus GCC survey, India will see over 120 new mid-market GCCs by 2026 with the potential of creating 40,000 new jobs, building on the existing base of over 800 centres currently, employing 220,000 professionals.

The mid-market GCC segment in the country is projected to see a 15-20 per cent revenue increase between 2024-2026, reflecting the strong confidence global companies are placing in these operations.

The report states that these mid-size operations employing between 200-1,000 professionals are rapidly becoming the strategic preference for global companies seeking specialized expertise and operational flexibility.

It found that 65 per cent of mid-sized corporations plan to increase their GCC investments over the next two years, viewing their Indian operations as crucial to advancing their innovation agendas.

Companies report substantial cost benefits, with 30-40 per cent reductions by leveraging Indian GCCs compared to other global locations.

This allows organisations to reallocate savings toward innovation and other strategic initiatives. Mid-market GCCs already account for nearly 50 per cent of India's total GCC ecosystem as of 2024, demonstrating their growing dominance in the market.

The Delhi-NCR region, particularly Noida and Greater Noida, is emerging as a preferred destination for these centers, creating significant economic impact through job creation, infrastructure development, and growth of ancillary services. The expansion of these centres into tier-2 and 3 cities is leading to increased local employment opportunities and broader regional economic development, the report states.

The survey found high adoption rates of transformative technologies among mid-sized GCCs. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are being leveraged for automation and predictive analytics, while Cloud Computing has reached over 70 per cent adoption, enabling scalability and remote operations. Enhanced cybersecurity measures are protecting sensitive operations, and there's growing IoT implementation in specific sectors.

Inductus CEO Alouk Kumar said, "Mid-sized GCCs have evolved from mere cost-saving centers to strategic innovation hubs driving critical business functions. Our findings clearly indicate that the sweet spot for many corporations now lies in these focused, nimble operations that can deliver specialised capabilities without the complexities of larger-scale centres.”