Iran Delays Technical Talks with US
(MENAFN) Iran has officially postponed expert-level technical discussions with the United States, which were initially set to take place on Wednesday in Oman.
The new date for the session has been moved to April 26.
This update was disclosed by Esmaeil Baqaei, the spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, based on a report by a state-run Iranian news agency.
Baqaei stated that the rescheduling came at the suggestion of Oman and was accepted by both Iranian and American representatives.
This adjustment reflects a mutual agreement between the two parties involved in the negotiations.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the second phase of indirect discussions concerning the nuclear issue, which occurred in Rome on April 19, as “constructive.”
He mentioned that the four-hour dialogue was facilitated by Oman, acting as an intermediary.
After the Rome meeting, Araghchi shared with Iranian journalists that the forthcoming talks are scheduled to be held in Muscat.
He added that Iran and the U.S. had achieved a “better understanding” regarding several foundational issues and goals, although he did not elaborate further on the specifics.
Meanwhile, U.S. Leader Donald Trump has warned of potential military intervention against Iran if a new accord is not established to supplant the 2015 nuclear agreement, which had been negotiated during the Obama presidency.
