Configit And Deloitte Consulting Partner To Bring Manufacturers An End-To-End Approach To Managing Product Configurations

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Configit, the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced a partnership with Deloitte Consulting, a global leader in management consulting that offers services in strategy, operations, technology, and more. This partnership combines deep process expertise with cutting-edge CLM technology to deliver significant benefits to global manufacturers.

Deloitte's extensive experience in business process analysis, paired with Configit's leading CLM solutions, ensures that clients receive a comprehensive solution. By bringing together joint advisory services from Deloitte's Product Strategy and Lifecycle Management (PSLM) department and Configit's technical capabilities, CLM solutions can be put into production within weeks.

CLM ensures manufacturers of configurable products can produce and sell efficient, optimized and error-free product configurations. This reduces complexity across the value chain, leverages operational excellence and provides superior response to customization needs. Integrating Deloitte's consulting expertise with Configit's CLM technology enables end-to-end digital continuity, ensuring consistency, compliance and agility across the entire product lifecycle. This enables seamless digital transformation.

Tino Krueger, Partner, Product Strategy & Lifecycle Management, Deloitte Consulting, said: "In the era of highly complex and customized solutions, we are happy to support our clients with a joint offering between Deloitte and Configit. Through our close collaboration, we are able to help clients wherever they currently stand in their transformation journey towards a consistent digital thread and configuration lifecycle. Whether it be strategic advisory and business model definition, the implementation of an efficient composable architecture through federated data and clean core approaches, or the solution operation. We are pleased to combine solution and consulting excellence in this collaboration for best-in-class, comprehensive transformation support for our clients."

Johan Salenstedt, CEO, Configit, said: "A good partnership is one that converges mutually beneficial offerings. Deloitte brings its expertise in integrating digital threads and product lifecycle management systems. We bring a CLM that enables automated configuration of complex products. Together, we can shepherd manufacturers toward an efficient, optimized product lifecycle process. This is a great pairing for our clients, and I see nothing but upside ahead."

About Configit

Configit is the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions and a supplier of business-critical software for the configuration of complex products. All Configit products are based on the patented Virtual Tabulation® (VTTM) technology, which has redefined product configuration by offering greater speed and better handling of complexity. Virtual Tabulation enables Configit to deliver powerful, easy-to-use configuration solutions to market-leading global enterprises. Website: configit

