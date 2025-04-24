403
US-Iran nuclear negotiations in Rome reveal sharp divide within Trump administration
(MENAFN) The recent rounds of US-Iran nuclear negotiations in Rome have revealed a sharp divide within the Trump administration, raising questions about the prospects of a new nuclear deal. The talks, following an initial meeting in Muscat, Oman, were described as "constructive," but mixed messages from Washington quickly overshadowed any optimism.
At the start of the negotiations, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, a staunch Iran hawk, insisted that Tehran must fully dismantle its uranium enrichment program for a deal to be reached. However, after the Muscat meeting, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff signaled a more flexible approach, suggesting that Iran could maintain limited uranium enrichment for peaceful purposes, a stance that was unthinkable just days earlier. Witkoff emphasized strict verification measures but avoided any mention of "dismantlement," hinting at a potential return to the 2015 nuclear deal, which Trump had abandoned in 2018.
This shift was short-lived, as Witkoff quickly reversed his position, reaffirming the demand for the full dismantling of Iran’s nuclear program. According to reports, the change in tone followed a reassessment within the Trump administration, where officials like Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth advocated for a more pragmatic approach, acknowledging that Tehran would not agree to full dismantlement. They suggested some level of compromise might be necessary.
However, a hardline faction, led by Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, disagreed, arguing that Iran’s current vulnerability provided the US with leverage. This internal division highlights a deeper strategic rift within the Trump administration, as the lack of a unified approach risks weakening the US position in ongoing talks with Iran.
