Paris' Top 10 Concerts Of Summer 2025 Announced

PARIS, FRANCE, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Paris' 2025 concert scene is already heating up, with top artists set to perform across the city. While music lovers may have their own favorites, the team at EuropeTripDeals has curated the Top 10 Paris Concerts of Summer 2025-a must-see lineup for any fan. Many of these highly anticipated shows also earned a spot on EuropeTripDeals' Top Europe Concerts of 2025 list, making Paris a premier destination for live music this year.

Here's the list:

10. Diana Ross (6 July, Accor Arena)

9. ENHYPEN (3 September, Accor Arena)

8. Linkin Park (11 July, Stade de France)

7. AC/DC (9 & 13 August, Stade de France)

6. Stray Kids (26-27 July, Stade de France)

5. BLACKPINK (2-3 August, Stade de France)

4. Indochine (17-21 June, Accor Arena)

3. Imagine Dragons (5-6 July, Stade de France)

2. Kendrick Lamar and SZA (15-16 July, La Defense Arena)

1. Beyoncé (19-22 June, Stade de France)

Dates & locations are always subject to change so be sure to check EuropeTripDeals' Paris Events Calendar for more updates. The full events calendar has additional information on top events, festivals, and sporting competitions around the city as well.

Acts receiving honorable mention include: Post Malone with Jelly Roll, Chris Brown, Robbie Williams, 50 Cent with Mary J. Blige, Iron Maiden, Scorpions, Ado, Lionel Richie, Kylie Minogue, Rauw Alejandro, Nine Inch Nails, NK-Divine, Nelly, Neil Young, and more.



About EuropeTripDeals:

Europe Trip Deals, established in 2020, specializes in travel and experience deals offered throughout Europe. They are one of the web's most popular information sources for upcoming European events, concerts, and major sporting competitions.



