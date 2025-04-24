Desert Control Completes Landmark Full Golf Course Deployment

First full-course deployment, marking the largest single project in the golf and turf sector, confirming a scalable delivery model and accelerating momentum.

LOS ANGELES, Calif., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Control (DSRT) today announced the successful completion of its first full-course deployment, marking a milestone in the company's expansion in the golf and turf sector. As the largest project delivered in this market to date, the deployment represents a significant step forward from pilot projects to full-scale commercial execution, demonstrating Desert Control's capability to deliver at scale.

The project, completed at Woodland Hills Country Club in California, also marks the first implementation of Desert Control's Pay-As-You-Save (PAYS) business model. This model enables clients to adopt Desert Control's water conservation solution, which improves the soil's ability to retain water and reduces irrigation needs, without any upfront cost, with clients instead paying monthly from a share of the savings achieved. For Desert Control, this initiates a stream of Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR), providing predictable, scalable income as water savings are realized.

The water conservation solution was applied to the soil across 43 acres of irrigated fairways, tees, and roughs, through the club's existing irrigation system, demonstrating the seamless integration and scalability of Desert Control's non-intrusive implementation approach. Water savings take immediate effect while maintaining optimal turf and playing conditions. This achievement sets a new benchmark for water-efficient and sustainable turf management. The deployment highlights how innovative solutions for water conservation, reducing irrigation needs by up to 50%, can be seamlessly integrated into existing turf management practices.

Further, this deployment underscores Desert Control's ability to deliver scalable solutions efficiently across large, irrigated landscapes, including golf courses, parks, and sports fields. With the next full-course project targeted for implementation at Berkeley Country Club later in the second quarter this year, and additional PAYS agreements with new clients progressing, the company is well-positioned to continue building momentum and expand its presence in the golf and turf sector.

The solution's approval under the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD) and Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) incentive programs - two of the largest water agencies in the United States - further strengthens its appeal to clients seeking environmental and financial benefits from water conservation.

"This project is a turning point," said Marty Weems, Managing Director of Desert Control Americas Inc. "We've proven that we can deliver large-scale, high-impact solutions with precision and flexibility. The success of our first PAYS deployment with immediate start of recurring revenue sets a strong foundation for scaling water conservation solutions across the golf and turf sector."

For more information, please contact:

James E. Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

Desert Control

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: +1 (203) 984-7658

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4139448

The following files are available for download: