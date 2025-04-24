Pavel Hajman to leave his position as Husqvarna Group CEO by end of 2025

STOCKHOLM, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavel Hajman has, by mutual agreement with the Board of Directors, decided to step down from his role as CEO and Board Member as soon as a permanent successor is appointed, likely in late 2025.

"As we approach the end of the Group's current 2025 strategy period, the Board and I feel it is time to recruit a longer-term successor who can lead the Group into the next strategy period, which will aim at 2030 and beyond. We are announcing this in advance of my departure date in order to give the Board ample time to identify and appoint such successor. Until then, I will continue to give my full dedication to the Company. I would like to sincerely thank the Board of Directors, and my colleagues around the world, for having given me the privilege to lead this fantastic Company for the last two and half years," says Pavel Hajman.

"I would like to thank Pavel for his tremendous dedication and efforts in leading the Husqvarna Group during what has indisputably been some challenging years. He has led a number of bold initiatives, ranging from cost-efficiency measures to increased electrification, a greater focus on sustainability and a more digitalized organization, all of which will form the groundwork for the Company's future," says Tom Johnstone.

Pavel Hajman joined Husqvarna Group in 2014, and has been CEO since May 2023, after having served as Acting CEO from December 2022. Prior positions held by Pavel Hajman within the Group include Executive Vice President of Global Information Services (2020-2022), Senior Vice President of Operations Development (2018-2020), and President of the Husqvarna Forest & Garden Division (2014-2018).

(This press release contains insider information that Husqvarna AB is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out below, at 07:00 CET on April 24th, 2025.)

Henrik Sjöström, Head of external communication, +46 727 15 77 85

Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna Group is a global leader in innovative solutions for managing forests, parks, and gardens, as well as cutting equipment and diamond tools for the light construction and stone industries. With an innovative mindset, we are dedicated to deliver high-quality solutions ranging from robotic mowers to chainsaws, watering systems and power cutters, with a strong focus on our customers and future generations. Founded in the Swedish town Huskvarna in 1689, we have been pioneers in our business for more than three centuries. Today, we are mainly operating under the global Husqvarna and Gardena brands, serving consumers and professionals in over 100 countries through direct sales, dealers, and retailers. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Husqvarna Group employs approximately 12,300 people in 40 countries and reported net sales of SEK 48.4 billion in 2024. Husqvarna Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

