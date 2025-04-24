New Research From Center For Financial Inclusion At Accion Reveals Digital Technologies Are Fueling Micro And Small Business Growth In Emerging Markets

Survey of over 20,000 micro and small businesses in five major cities shows digital tools are driving sales and improved productivity, but flexible financial services needed to strengthen businesses' financial health

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from the Center for Financial Inclusion (CFI) at Accion released today reveals that MSEs adopting digital tools are up to 10% more likely to report revenue growth, but usage of these tools remains low. CFI's report provides the clearest picture yet of the challenges and opportunities that determine the business trajectory of micro and small enterprises (MSEs) in five rapidly changing emerging markets.

The survey of MSEs across Addis Ababa, Delhi, Jakarta, Lagos, and São Paulo revealed digital products and services offered opportunities for growth and greater efficiencies, while highlighting resource constraints, consumer protection risks, and heightened vulnerability to economic and climate shocks, as challenges faced by the businesses.

Key findings from the study include:



MSEs adopting digital tools were up to 10% more likely to report revenue growth, but usage of these tools remained low. In Addis Ababa, more than half of MSEs reported using no digital technology applications. MSEs in Delhi, Jakarta, and Lagos were using at least one digital tool.

Entrepreneurs across the 5 cities reported using an average of 1.8 to 5 formal financial services, reflecting diverse levels of adoption and engagement with financial tools. Businesses that integrated digital payments reported significantly higher revenue per employee.

Women entrepreneurs represented 70% of MSE owners in Jakarta, but just 11% in Delhi, with figures of 35% in São Paulo, 43% in Addis Ababa, and 53% in Lagos. In many markets, MSEs are not started by choice but as a response to unemployment, making the businesses more vulnerable and reducing long-term resilience, which has implications for financial service design. 1 in 3 micro and small businesses reported being impacted by drought, floods, or other environmental shocks, and less than 20% reported being able to come up with emergency funds within one week. Of those entrepreneurs impacted by an environmental shock, up to 29% said they were more likely to invest in adapting their business to the changing climate.

The study, supported by the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, used Adaptive Cluster Sampling – a research technique that enabled a strong focus on urban areas with high numbers of MSEs. CFI focused on understanding the drivers of financial health for MSEs that represent the largest source of income generation in emerging markets. A total of 20,000 MSEs were surveyed, with 4,000 interviews conducted to build a sample that represents 1.7 million MSEs across the 5 cities.

"Nowadays, small businesses are facing unprecedented threats, from cyberattacks to the economic impact of extreme weather events," said Payal Dalal, executive vice president of global programs at the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth. "The research released by Accion highlights the opportunity to work alongside small businesses to provide solutions that secure them against these challenges; it's not only about mitigating risks in the digital economy but making sure small businesses have the opportunity to thrive during this increasingly volatile time."

The research highlighted the importance of access to digital technology and formal financing, but noted resilience was determined by a wider range of factors including personal safety nets, such as savings and informal support systems. Businesses that combined access to credit, savings, and insurance with strong financial literacy were better positioned to manage shocks, and entrepreneurs with higher education levels were more likely to use a mix of different formal financial services, contributing to stronger resilience and improved financial health.

Researchers tracked the use of 10 distinct non-financial and financial digital technologies among MSEs, showing stark differences in adoption. In Addis Ababa, MSEs used an average of only 1.6 digital technologies, largely due to poor internet connectivity. In contrast, Delhi, Jakarta, and Lagos showed wider adoption of digital tools, with messaging apps and social media used widely to engage customers. E-commerce platforms remained under-utilized by MSEs across all cities, emphasizing potential for significant growth when barriers such as digital literacy and access are addressed.

The study also revealed many MSEs are already making small investments to prepare for shocks, such as stocking up on supplies before expected disruptions, investing in backup power sources, or reinforcing physical infrastructure. Yet the same businesses reported low levels of borrowing in response to emergencies, demonstrating that financial services are not structured to support these types of preemptive or recovery-oriented investments. During emergencies, traditional application and approval processes can be disrupted, leaving businesses without timely support, and underscoring the need for disaster-resilient financial services, such as pre-approved credit lines or insurance products that can provide immediate assistance to businesses when they need it most.

Edoardo Totolo, Vice President of Research and Programs at the Center for Financial Inclusion at Accion and lead author of the report, said: "Our research shows when micro and small businesses are connected to the digital economy and a range of financial solutions, they are better equipped to withstand real-world emergencies. Unfortunately, insurance, savings, and responsible credit remain out of reach for many of these businesses that are the engines of their national economies. While the advantages of going digital are clear, policymakers and financial providers must design products tailored to the needs of these vulnerable businesses that they can easily use and trust to ensure advances in technology improve their financial health."

About the Center for Financial Inclusion at Accion

The Center for Financial Inclusion (CFI) is an independent think tank that uses rigorous research and advocacy to advance inclusive financial systems for low-income people around the world. We work to advance inclusive financial services for the billions of people who currently lack the financial tools needed to improve their lives and prosper. We leverage partnerships to conduct rigorous research and test promising solutions and advocate for evidence-based change. CFI was founded by Accion in 2008 as an independent think tank on inclusive finance. More at

About Accion

Accion is a global nonprofit on a mission to create a fair and inclusive economy for the nearly two billion people who are failed by the global financial system. We develop and scale responsible digital financial solutions for small business owners, smallholder farmers, and women, so they can make informed decisions and improve their lives. Through targeted investment strategies, advisory solutions, and expert thought leadership, we work with local partners to develop and scale cheaper, more accessible, and customer-friendly financial solutions. Since 1961, Accion has helped build 267 financial service providers serving low-income clients in 75 countries, reaching 440 million people. More at .

About the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth advances equitable and sustainable economic growth and financial inclusion around the world. The Center leverages the company's core assets and competencies, including data insights, expertise, and technology, while administering the philanthropic Mastercard Impact Fund, to produce independent research, scale global programs, and empower a community of thinkers, leaders, and doers on the front lines of inclusive growth. For more information and to receive its latest insights, follow the Center on LinkedIn , Instagram and subscribe to its newsletter.

SOURCE The Center for Financial Inclusion at Accion

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED