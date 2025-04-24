Rising Demand For Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers: A Market Set To Reach USD 11.5 Billion By 2035 FMI

FIBC Market

Rising United States agri exports boost FIBC demand for efficient, cost-effective bulk transport of grains, seeds, and fertilizers in global and local markets.

- - Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) market is on a steady growth trajectory, with market valuation expected to surge from USD 7.4 billion in 2025 to USD 11.5 billion by 2035. Industry forecasts predict a CAGR of 4.5% from 2025 to 2035, highlighting the growing demand for cost-effective, efficient, and sustainable bulk packaging solutions. The market recorded a revenue of USD 7.2 billion in 2024, underlining a consistent upward trend.FIBCs, also known as bulk bags, have gained immense popularity due to their affordability, durability, and versatility. Used extensively for storing and transporting a wide range of materials, FIBC bags provide a practical and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional bulk packaging methods such as plastic and wooden pallets.Discover Market Opportunities – Get Your Sample of Our Industry Overview Today!#5245502d47422d3134353030Driven by the demand for optimized logistics and reduced shipping costs, industries across the spectrum, including agriculture, chemicals, food, pharmaceuticals, and construction, are increasingly adopting FIBC solutions. Their high strength, reusability, and lightweight properties make them a preferred choice for businesses aiming for sustainability and efficiency.Agriculture Drives Rising Demand for Food-Grade FIBC BagsThe agriculture industry continues to be one of the greatest consumers of FIBC bags, using them for bulk storage and transportation of grains, seeds, and fertilizers. These bags improve handling efficiency, reduce waste, and allow for smooth logistics, making them an excellent choice for farmers and agribusinesses globally. With rising worldwide food production and exports, the need for high-quality, food-grade FIBCs is expected to increase dramatically in the coming years.Key Takeaways From the Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market.The revenue generated by FIBCs in 2024 was USD 7.2 billion..The global FIBC market recorded a CAGR of 3.2% during the historical period between 2020 and 2024..Market growth of FIBC was positive, reaching a value of USD 7.5 billion in 2024 from USD 6.3 billion in 2020..The USA is anticipated to remain at the forefront in North America, with a CAGR of 3.2% through 2035..In Western Europe, Spain is projected to witness a CAGR of 2.8% by 2035..Polypropylene (PP) is estimated to account for more than 80% of the material share by 2025..By capacity, 500 to 1,000 L FIBCs are projected to dominate, holding a share of 41.6% by 2025.Key Drivers Shaping the Growth of the FIBC.The rapid expansion of industrial activities worldwide and the rising demand for reliable and efficient packaging solutions are fueling the growth of the FIBC market. With industries requiring secure and cost-effective storage and transportation for a wide range of materials, FIBCs have become an essential part of modern logistics..The increasing complexity of global and domestic supply chains across industries such as food and beverages, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, construction, and consumer goods has significantly boosted the adoption of FIBCs for bulk material handling. These containers offer a highly versatile solution for transporting both liquid and solid substances, ensuring they reach their destinations safely without contamination or damage.Unlock New Horizons – Dive into groundbreaking insights and opportunities with our in-depth Packaging Formats Industry Analysis .The Impact of E-Commerce Growth on the FIBC MarketThe explosive growth of the e-commerce sector is playing a crucial role in expanding the FIBC market. As online shopping continues to surge, driven by rising disposable income and evolving consumer lifestyles, the demand for efficient, durable, and cost-effective packaging solutions is increasing. FIBCs, known for their high load-bearing capacity, flexibility, and reusability, have become an essential choice for industries requiring bulk transportation of goods. The shift toward streamlined supply chain operations, sustainable packaging alternatives, and optimized logistics further boosts FIBC adoption in the e-commerce ecosystem.Competitive Landscape: FIBC MarketLeading FIBC firms are developing and launching new products to the market that provide further benefits and uses. They are broadening their geographic reach and combining with other companies. A few of them are also collaborating to create new items in collaboration with start-up companies and regional brands.Key Developments in FIBC Market.In February 2024, LC Packaging received QA-CER certification for its usage of recycled polypropylene (rPP) in FIBCs. This European-level certification confirms compliance with high quality criteria and qualifies as an approved rPP-PCR supplier..In January 2024, LC Packaging merged its German business with Weiterer to boost its position in the European market. This strategic move increases the company's ability to provide customers with effective packaging solutions while also increasing its footprint across other industries.Key Players in FIBC Market.Palmetto Industries International, Inc..LC Packaging International BV.Global-Pak, Inc..Intertape Polymer Group.JohnPac.Conitex Sonoco.FlexiTuff Ventures International Ltd..Euroflexfibc..Bulkbag Containers.empac.MANICARDI.Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt. Ltd.PEMA Verpackung BIG BAGS.Jumbo Bag Limited.KITE PACKAGINGAccess Full Insights-Read More About This Report Now!FIBC Market SegmentationBy Type:In terms of type, the market for FIBC is segmented into type a, type b, type c and type d.By Capacity:In terms of capacity, the industry is segmented into up to 500 L, 500 to 1,000 L and above 1,000L.By Material:In terms of material, the industry is segmented into polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PP), nylon, composite materials, paper and recycled materials. Polyethylene further includes low density polyethylene (LDPE) and high density polyethylene (HDPE).By End Use:End uses for FIBC are food & beverage, chemical, agriculture, construction, pharmaceuticals, mining and textile. Food & beverage includes grains & cereals, sugar, salt, starch, spices, fruit juices and edible oils. Chemicals includes petrochemicals, dyes & pigments. Agriculture includes biomass, fertilizers, seeds and animal feed. Construction includes cement and sand & gravel. Pharmaceuticals includes APIs and nutraceutical. Mining includes ores, coal and minerals. Textile includes raw cotton, synthetic fiber and yarn.By Region:Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa are covered.Explore FMI's Related Ongoing Coverage in the Packaging Domain:The anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging market is estimated to be valued at USD 108.1 billion in 2023 according to estimates. The market is expected to reach USD 246.6 billion by 2033 developing at a CAGR of 8.6%. -The market size of protective packaging is expected to reach USD 30.1 billion in 2025 and is further expected to increase to up to USD 47.6 billion by 2035. -Glass container will be estimated to achieve up to around USD 65.2 billion globally by the year 2025 and will account for USD 91.1 billion for the market by 2035. -The micro perforated films packaging market size is estimated to be worth USD 1,578.5 million in 2025 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 2,451.4 million by 2035. -The global disposable cups market is expected to be valued at USD 11.6 billion in 2023. It is set to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2023 to 2033. -About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: ...Website:

Ankush Nikam

Future Market Insights, Inc.

+ +91 90966 84197

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.