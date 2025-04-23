MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) 5 Best Stereo Vision Cameras for Robotics

April 23, 2025 by Sam Francis

Stereo vision cameras have become the top solution for giving machines the depth perception to move around and recognize objects.

However, these cameras have various qualities that can meet different project needs.

If you're wondering which stereo vision camera is best for robotics, the following offer standout features that power a wide range of systems.

1. Orbbec Gemini 330 Series

As a leader in 3D vision technology, Orbbec offers one of the best stereo vision cameras for robotics with its Gemini 330 series.

These offer high-precision depth sensing, are compact and easy to integrate, and deliver reliable depth data in challenging environments.

The Gemini 330 series also has an active stereo IT design with onboard depth processing, which reduces system latency and CPU load.

It's an excellent option for developers looking to streamline vision-based tasks like obstacle avoidance and object tracking.



RGB camera: 1280 x 800 @60fps

Depth output: Up to 1280 x 800 @30fps

Field of view: Up to 94 degrees x 68 degrees ± 3 degrees at 2m

Depth range: 0.25-20m+ Interface: USB 3.0



Supports simultaneous data and power with enhanced signal integrity for long-distance and high-vibration environments

IP67-rated housing resists dust and water and performs reliably under extreme temperatures and challenging lighting conditions Uses familiar protocols like precision time protocol and supports Power over Ethernet (PoE) for cleaner, cable-efficient setups

Key specs:Notable features:2. Luxonis Oak 4 D Pro

Luxonis offers compact, high-performance cameras with onboard AI capabilities.

With a focus on open-source tools and developer-friendly hardware, it helps teams build smarter systems without the heavy processing requirements.

The OAK 4 D Pro is one of its latest and most advanced offerings, made for rugged environments and robotics applications.

Built with an IP67-rated enclosure and a neural engine capable of edge AI processing, it's a powerful solution for autonomous navigation and 3D mapping.



RGB camera: 48MP color sensor

Depth resolution: Up to 1280 x 800 @20fps

Depth range: 70cm – 12m

IMU: 9-axis Connectivity: USB3 and PoE via M12 connector



Built to handle dust, moisture and industrial environments

Includes an IR illumination LED night vision camera powered by AI and CV algorithms Ideal for navigation and motion tracking in mobile robotics

Key specs:Notable features:3. eYs3D Stereo Camera EX8036

eYs3D is a company specializing in depth-sensing and 3D imaging technologies.

Its advanced vision hardware like the EX8036 is great for embedded robotics systems where space is limited but performance is still a priority.

With USB 3.1 support and onboard depth map generation, the EX8036 offers plug-and-play capabilities for developers who need depth perception without excessive system overhead.



Resolution: 2560 x 960 @90fps

Image sensor: ON Semiconductor AR0135

Power voltage: 5V

Lens: Calin AS133 USB Bus Power: 5V/800mA by USB3.0 and 5V/500mA by USB2.0



Outputs real-time depth maps with depth processing

Uses an image signal processor (ISP) for enhanced video quality Offers dual lens design with additional RGB sensor for full-scene understanding

Key specs:Notable features:4. StereoLabs ZED X Series

Stereolabs is a recognized leader in stereo depth sensing and spatial AI, known for developing high-performance 3D cameras for robotics, autonomous vehicles and industrial automation.

The ZED X series is purpose-built for outdoor and field robotics, with a rugged enclosure and enhanced sensors.

Unlike other models in the ZED lineup, the X series focuses on hardware synchronization and real-time depth perception. It's perfect for use cases where precise 3D vision and durability are nonnegotiable.



Image sensors: 2.3MP Color Global shutter

Resolution: 2 x (1920×1200) @60fps

Depth range: Up to 20m

Baseline: 120mm Operating temperature: -4 degrees Fahrenheit to 131 degrees F



Industrial-grade design with an IP67-certified aluminum enclosure for dust and water resistance

Eliminates motion blur for high-speed robotic navigation Enables multi-camera setups and integration with external sensors

Key specs:Notable features:5. Carnegie Robotics MultiSense KS21i

Carnegie Robotics designs rugged vision systems for defense, agriculture and industrial robotics. With deep roots in autonomous systems development, its hardware can withstand mission-critical environments.

The MultiSense KS21i is a high-resolution stereo camera for outdoor and harsh use. It features onboard image processing, inertial sensing and optional illumination – all housed in a durable IP-rated enclosure.

Its long-range depth capabilities and wide field of view make it a strong choice for field robotics, autonomous ground vehicles and mining equipment.



Stereo resolution: 1920 x 1200 @30fps

Baseline: 8.3in

Optics range: 1.6 – 6.6ft

Stereo FOV: 135 degrees (H) x 84 degrees (V) Operating temperature: -22 degrees Fahrenheit to 149 degrees Fahrenheit



IMU enhances localization and motion tracking accuracy

Optional on-board illuminator for consistent depth sensing in low lighting Flexible mounting and power options with M12 connectors and configurable I/O

Key specs:Notable features:Choosing the Best Stereo Vision Camera for Robotics

As robotics continues to advance, the importance of accurate depth sensing and spatial awareness will increase.

Whether building a rugged autonomous vehicle or a nimble mobile robot, selecting the best stereo vision camera for robotics will depend on project needs.

Various cameras can work to your liking and specifications – regardless of the one you choose, today's stereo vision systems are more powerful and accessible than ever.