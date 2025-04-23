Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
5 Best Stereo Vision Cameras For Robotics

2025-04-23 11:04:54
(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) 5 Best Stereo Vision Cameras for Robotics

April 23, 2025 by Sam Francis

Stereo vision cameras have become the top solution for giving machines the depth perception to move around and recognize objects.

However, these cameras have various qualities that can meet different project needs.

If you're wondering which stereo vision camera is best for robotics, the following offer standout features that power a wide range of systems.

1. Orbbec Gemini 330 Series

As a leader in 3D vision technology, Orbbec offers one of the best stereo vision cameras for robotics with its Gemini 330 series.

These offer high-precision depth sensing, are compact and easy to integrate, and deliver reliable depth data in challenging environments.

The Gemini 330 series also has an active stereo IT design with onboard depth processing, which reduces system latency and CPU load.

It's an excellent option for developers looking to streamline vision-based tasks like obstacle avoidance and object tracking.

Key specs:
  • RGB camera: 1280 x 800 @60fps
  • Depth output: Up to 1280 x 800 @30fps
  • Field of view: Up to 94 degrees x 68 degrees ± 3 degrees at 2m
  • Depth range: 0.25-20m+
  • Interface: USB 3.0
Notable features:
  • Supports simultaneous data and power with enhanced signal integrity for long-distance and high-vibration environments
  • IP67-rated housing resists dust and water and performs reliably under extreme temperatures and challenging lighting conditions
  • Uses familiar protocols like precision time protocol and supports Power over Ethernet (PoE) for cleaner, cable-efficient setups
2. Luxonis Oak 4 D Pro

Luxonis offers compact, high-performance cameras with onboard AI capabilities.

With a focus on open-source tools and developer-friendly hardware, it helps teams build smarter systems without the heavy processing requirements.

The OAK 4 D Pro is one of its latest and most advanced offerings, made for rugged environments and robotics applications.

Built with an IP67-rated enclosure and a neural engine capable of edge AI processing, it's a powerful solution for autonomous navigation and 3D mapping.

Key specs:
  • RGB camera: 48MP color sensor
  • Depth resolution: Up to 1280 x 800 @20fps
  • Depth range: 70cm – 12m
  • IMU: 9-axis
  • Connectivity: USB3 and PoE via M12 connector
Notable features:
  • Built to handle dust, moisture and industrial environments
  • Includes an IR illumination LED night vision camera powered by AI and CV algorithms
  • Ideal for navigation and motion tracking in mobile robotics
3. eYs3D Stereo Camera EX8036

eYs3D is a company specializing in depth-sensing and 3D imaging technologies.

Its advanced vision hardware like the EX8036 is great for embedded robotics systems where space is limited but performance is still a priority.

With USB 3.1 support and onboard depth map generation, the EX8036 offers plug-and-play capabilities for developers who need depth perception without excessive system overhead.

Key specs:
  • Resolution: 2560 x 960 @90fps
  • Image sensor: ON Semiconductor AR0135
  • Power voltage: 5V
  • Lens: Calin AS133
  • USB Bus Power: 5V/800mA by USB3.0 and 5V/500mA by USB2.0
Notable features:
  • Outputs real-time depth maps with depth processing
  • Uses an image signal processor (ISP) for enhanced video quality
  • Offers dual lens design with additional RGB sensor for full-scene understanding
4. StereoLabs ZED X Series

Stereolabs is a recognized leader in stereo depth sensing and spatial AI, known for developing high-performance 3D cameras for robotics, autonomous vehicles and industrial automation.

The ZED X series is purpose-built for outdoor and field robotics, with a rugged enclosure and enhanced sensors.

Unlike other models in the ZED lineup, the X series focuses on hardware synchronization and real-time depth perception. It's perfect for use cases where precise 3D vision and durability are nonnegotiable.

Key specs:
  • Image sensors: 2.3MP Color Global shutter
  • Resolution: 2 x (1920×1200) @60fps
  • Depth range: Up to 20m
  • Baseline: 120mm
  • Operating temperature: -4 degrees Fahrenheit to 131 degrees F
Notable features:
  • Industrial-grade design with an IP67-certified aluminum enclosure for dust and water resistance
  • Eliminates motion blur for high-speed robotic navigation
  • Enables multi-camera setups and integration with external sensors
5. Carnegie Robotics MultiSense KS21i

Carnegie Robotics designs rugged vision systems for defense, agriculture and industrial robotics. With deep roots in autonomous systems development, its hardware can withstand mission-critical environments.

The MultiSense KS21i is a high-resolution stereo camera for outdoor and harsh use. It features onboard image processing, inertial sensing and optional illumination – all housed in a durable IP-rated enclosure.

Its long-range depth capabilities and wide field of view make it a strong choice for field robotics, autonomous ground vehicles and mining equipment.

Key specs:
  • Stereo resolution: 1920 x 1200 @30fps
  • Baseline: 8.3in
  • Optics range: 1.6 – 6.6ft
  • Stereo FOV: 135 degrees (H) x 84 degrees (V)
  • Operating temperature: -22 degrees Fahrenheit to 149 degrees Fahrenheit
Notable features:
  • IMU enhances localization and motion tracking accuracy
  • Optional on-board illuminator for consistent depth sensing in low lighting
  • Flexible mounting and power options with M12 connectors and configurable I/O
Choosing the Best Stereo Vision Camera for Robotics

As robotics continues to advance, the importance of accurate depth sensing and spatial awareness will increase.

Whether building a rugged autonomous vehicle or a nimble mobile robot, selecting the best stereo vision camera for robotics will depend on project needs.

Various cameras can work to your liking and specifications – regardless of the one you choose, today's stereo vision systems are more powerful and accessible than ever.

