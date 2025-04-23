Partner Real Estate Lists Upgraded Family Home In Award-Winning Chino Community Of College Park
Blending comfort and functionality, this two-story home opens to a cozy living room anchored by a fireplace, custom blinds throughout, new paint, and new flooring-creating a clean, move-in-ready feel. The kitchen features ample cabinetry, generous counter space, and a breakfast bar, complemented by a separate formal dining area ideal for entertaining.
“This home is the total package-turnkey condition, a top-rated neighborhood, and access to exceptional community amenities,” said listing agent Caren Chen.“It's a rare opportunity to own in College Park.”
Upstairs, the primary suite includes a walk-in closet and en-suite bath with dual sinks, while three additional bedrooms offer flexibility for family, guests, or home office use. A large hallway bathroom with his-and-hers sinks and a full laundry room with extra storage add to the home's practical appeal.
Located in College Park, residents enjoy resort-style amenities maintained by the HOA, including two pools, a spa, gym, clubhouse, party room, and a kids' splash zone. The community also features sports parks and seasonal events, creating a vibrant lifestyle for families of all ages.
Ideally situated near top-rated elementary schools, Chaffey College, parks, shops, and major commuter routes including the 60 and 71 freeways, this home delivers both accessibility and long-term value.
14599 Longwood Avenue is now available for private showings. For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Partner Real Estate at
