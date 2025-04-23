CSX Adds 18 Rail Served Properties Across 12 States To Select Site Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced its latest group of high-ranking properties to receive CSX Select Site designation under the industrial development program. Eighteen sites across 12 states have earned a gold, silver, or bronze rating based on an evaluation of a wide range of site characteristics.

CSX worked with more than 29 communities to gather information and identify top candidates for the Select Site program, which connects expanding companies with highly desirable rail-served properties.

“Each Select Site reflects months of collaboration with landowners, counties, and utility partners that now represent a significant opportunity for economic growth,” said Kellen Riley, CSX Senior Director of Industrial Development.“By bringing these sites to market with the right due diligence already in place, we're making it faster and easier for manufacturers to invest, build, and create jobs for local communities.”

Since the last round of candidate sites were awarded in 2024, four existing Select Sites have increased their site readiness and have been upgraded to gold, silver, and bronze designations.

The Select Sites include:

Gold Level



South Coast Logistics Park Operated by TransloadX – Middleborough, Massachusetts Montgomery Inland Logistics* – Montgomery, Alabama

Silver Level



Eastport Logistics Park – Jacksonville, Florida

Central Florida Integrated Logistics Park – Winter Haven, Florida

5601 Bucknell Drive – South Fulton, Georgia

Madisonville Industrial Park II – Madisonville, Kentucky

Dragway Site – Sandston, Virginia Creamer Industrial Park* – Brewton, Alabama

Bronze Level



Evergreen L.P. Site – Evergreen, Alabama

Florida Crossroads Industrial Zone – Archer, Florida

CenterPoint Energy Rail Site – Evansville, Indiana

The Gil Niceley, Sr. Industrial Park – Elizabethtown, Kentucky

RGL Rockcastle Mega Site – Mount Vernon, Kentucky

West Industrial Park – Russellville, Kentucky

Almonaster Avenue CSX Property – New Orleans, Louisiana

Timberswamp Road Site – Westfield, Massachusetts

I-70 Gateway Industrial Park – Hagerstown, Maryland

US 301 North Industrial Site – Enfield, North Carolina

Massena Industrial Land – Massena, New York

Aldridge Site – Lesage, West Virginia

JFTMA Rail Site* – Atmore, Alabama 4 Star Industrial Park - Sandy Lee Watkins Build Ready Site* – Robards, Kentucky

*Notates sites that upgraded from 2024.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at . Like us on Facebook ( ) and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter ( ).

Contact:

Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations

904-366-4515

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications

855-955-6397