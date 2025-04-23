Dubai Government Achieves Major Efficiency Gains Through AI, New Report Finds



A new Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence report spotlights 15 AI Use Cases in Dubai Government, highlighting a global model for AI adoption in the public sector.

Dubai has piloted 75 AI projects in government to improve operations, boost public services, and enhance the customer experience. Case studies include more accurate healthcare diagnostics, smarter urban planning, and faster customer service.

Dubai: Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI), an initiative of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), today launched a report named 15 AI Use Cases in Government.

The report was launched as part of Dubai AI Week, which is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of DFF.

The report highlights how the Dubai government is using AI in its work and services, documenting key successes, a 300% increase in recovered lost items, a 94.6% improvement in the accuracy of multilingual government digital texts and transcripts, and an 85% boost in real estate valuation accuracy.

The report also shows that AI-powered systems can automatically respond to up to 80% of common customer enquiries, reduce operational costs by up to 70% for certain public services, and cut the cost of producing digital content by a similar margin using generative AI.

A series of case studies shows that AI chatbots can respond to up to 60% of routine customer enquiries in different government entities. It includes a customer survey with 60% of users saying they prefer AI-supported services.

Sector highlights:

On Personalised Healthcare, the report outlines how AI applications are helping to speed up the identification of effective treatments for cancer patients by up to 50%, while improving medical diagnostic accuracy by as much as 40%.

In Smart Urbanism, the report highlights AI's potential to cut the urban design process time by 40% and enhance resource allocation efficiency by up to 35%.

In AI-Powered Investment Tools, AI has contributed to a 30% reduction in financial errors and a 15% decrease in service costs in areas such as customs clearance and logistics.

The report also points to the economic potential of AI, with the UAE expected to account for 14% of GDP by 2030. This is part of a broader regional trend, with AI expected to generate $320 billion in value for Middle East economies by 2030.

Saeed Al Falasi, Director of DCAI, said:“The centre aims to establish Dubai as a global hub for AI. We are building a comprehensive platform that unites the public and private sectors with academia to develop and deploy AI solutions, shape enabling policies and legislation, raise awareness, and spread knowledge – all while supporting an innovation ecosystem through collaboration with AI startups.”

Al Falasi added:“Launching the report during Dubai AI Week means participants from around the world can witness real success stories and an actionable model of AI deployment in government. Through close collaboration between government entities and technology partners, Dubai has successfully implemented 75 pilot projects to date, with this report showcasing 15 highlights.”

Diverse applications across government:

The report covers 15 AI Use Cases in the areas of: AI in Customer Services, Personalised Healthcare, Empowering Inclusion, Transforming Information Access, Smart Urbanism, Transforming Lost & Found, AI Text Recognition for Ancient Manuscripts, AI in Real Estate, AI in Logistics and Customs Security, AI-Powered Workforce Management, AI-Powered Investment Tools, AI for Spend Management, AI in Advertising, AI for Digital Historical Reconstructions, and AI Chatbots for Government Transactions.