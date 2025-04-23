Self-Help Book By R. W. Larson Jr. Highlights Perseverance In Sports And Life

Two Hundred Pounders Don't Win Marathons But Persevere Anyway

R. W. Larson Jr. delivers an inspiring self-help book for athletes and everyday competitors.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sports aren't just for the naturally gifted-they're for those who refuse to give up. In“Two Hundred Pounders Don't Win Marathons But Persevere Anyway,” R. W. Larson Jr. explores the power of perseverance in both athletics and life.Designed as a self-help guide,“Two Hundred Pounders” encourages athletes-from football players to runners and gymnasts-to push beyond their perceived limits. Through real-life sports stories, personal experiences, and lessons on resilience, Larson emphasizes that success isn't just about talent but also about determination, persistence, and faith.With over 25 years as a journalism professor, Larson brings a compelling storytelling approach to his writing. His extensive athletic background includes lettering for a top-20 college football team (University of Wyoming), competing on the national military service football team (Quantico Marines), excelling as a high school and college pole vaulter, and winning category titles in races ranging from a mile run to marathons and triathlons. Drawing from these experiences, he illustrates how perseverance and faith helped him overcome challenges-and how readers can apply these lessons to their own pursuits.This inspiring book will be displayed at the highly anticipated LA Times Festival of Books on April 26–27, 2025, at the Olympus Story House booth in the Gold Zone, South Trousdale, Booth #182.“Two Hundred Pounders Don't Win Marathons But Persevere Anyway” is available for purchase through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online bookstores.Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

