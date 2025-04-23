Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Container For Homemade Dog Food (OSW-128)

PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved container for making, storing, and freezing homemade dog food," said an inventor, from Vacaville, Calif., "so I invented the HEAVEN SENT. My design enables you to easily remove individual servings when feeding your dog."

The patent-pending invention provides a space saving storage unit for homemade dog food. In doing so, it ensures the perfect portion of food can be easily removed. It also can be easily stacked and stored in the freezer. As a result, it increases convenience. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to use and clean so it is ideal for dog owners.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-OSW-128, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

