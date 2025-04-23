403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
BTC/USD Signal Today 23/04: Safe Haven Demand Rises (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 95,000. Add a stop-loss at 88,830. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 88,830. Add a stop-loss at 95,000.
Analysts are bullish on Bitcoin. Arthur Hayes, a top crypto expert who founded BitMEX, predicted that the coin will rise to $100,000 in the next few weeks. Robert Kiyosaki, a popular author, predicted that the coin would jump to $180,000 this year.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBTC/USD technical analysisThe daily chart shows that the BTC/USD pair has staged a strong comeback in the past few weeks. After bottoming at 74,345 earlier this month, it then bounced back to a high of 91,400, its highest level in over a month.The pair has moved above the 50-day moving average and the key resistance point at 88,827, its highest point earlier this month. Bitcoin is nearing the 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement level at 94,515.The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the MACD have all pointed upwards. It has also jumped above the major S/R pivot point. Therefore, the BTC/USD pair will likely continue rising as bulls target the psychological point at 95,000. A drop below the support at 88,830 will invalidate the bullish outlook.Ready to trade our free Forex signals ? Here are the best MT4 crypto brokers to choose from. t
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment