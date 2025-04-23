Hassan, US Delegation Discuss Cooperation, Regional Developments

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Jafar Hassan met on Tuesday with a delegation of US Congressional aides to discuss Jordan-US strategic ties and cooperation.

Hassan reflected on his recent, "constructive" visit to the US, where both countries reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening ties and broadening economic cooperation and investment opportunities, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

The discussion covered the current regional situation, emphasising the importance of supporting efforts to ensure security and stability.

The prime minister outlined the Kingdom's future plans as part of a comprehensive modernisation agenda targeting the political, economic and administrative sectors.

The plans prioritise investments in key strategic projects, particularly in water, rail, transport and infrastructure, aiming to boost economic growth and create job opportunities for Jordanians.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Economic Affairs Muhannad Shehadeh.

Also on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi held separate meetings with the US Congress delegations a French Senate delegation to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional developments, particularly the escalating crisis in Gaza.

In his meeting with a delegation of US congressional aides, Safadi reiterated the strategic partnership between Jordan and the United States, emphasising the importance of continued coordination in addressing regional challenges, the Jordan News Agency, Petra reported.

Discussions focused on the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, now under total Israeli blockade for the 50th consecutive day. Safadi underscored the urgent need for a lasting ceasefire and the unrestrained delivery of humanitarian aid.

Safadi also reviewed developments in Syria and Lebanon, calling for regional and international efforts to bolster stability and security. He stressed the need for supporting Lebanon's sovereignty and maintaining the ceasefire, while urging international engagement in Syria's reconstruction and the lifting of sanctions.

Earlier in the day, Safadi met with a delegation from the French Senate, including Vice-President Loïc Hervé, Étienne Blanc, chairman of the Committee for Liaison, Reflection and Solidarity with the Christians of the East, the Minorities of the Middle East and the Kurds, and Cyril Pellevat, chairman of the Jordanian-French Friendship Committee.

Safadi highlighted the steady progress in Jordanian-French relations, particularly in the economic and defence sectors, and commended the high level of coordination between the two countries on regional issues.

The discussion also focused on efforts to end the war on Gaza and ensure the delivery of humanitarian assistance, with Safadi commending French President Emmanuel Macron's recent support for the recognition of the State of Palestine.

He stressed that official recognition is a vital step toward achieving a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.

The two sides also discussed preparations for the upcoming conference co-hosted by Saudi Arabia and France to support the two-state solution, which Safadi described as the only viable path to regional peace.