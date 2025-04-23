Moore Law Encourages Applovin Corporation Investors To Contact Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Law, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located in New York City on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP)



The investigation concerns investigative reports from securities investment research firms Culper Research and Fuzzy Panda Research.

On February 26, 2025, both Culper Research and Fuzzy Panda Research issued short reports on AppLovin. According to the reports, AppLovin is reverse-engineering and exploiting advert data from Meta Platforms. The reports further allege AppLovin is utilizing manipulative practices to drive their own ad click-through and app download rates higher, such as by having ads click on themselves or utilizing design gimmicks to trigger forced shadow downloads of the company's apps, erroneously inflating installation numbers and, in turn, its profit figures.

On this news, the price of Maravai stock fell nearly 22%.

