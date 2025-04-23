Longevity Health Clinic Founder Dr. Jason Itri To Share Expertise At Leading Industry Events

Dr. Jason Itri, MD, PhD

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Jason Itri, founder of Longevity Health Clinic, is quickly becoming one of the most recognized voices in the field of integrative and longevity medicine. As a board-certified physician and thought leader in health optimization, Dr. Itri is taking center stage at several high-profile events this spring, sharing his cutting-edge insights with both providers and the public.

Dr. Itri will be speaking at the 33rd annual A4M Conference, a premier event for advanced medicine and anti-aging innovation, taking place on April 25-26, 2025 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Known for pushing boundaries of preventative medicine and performance-based medicine, A4M will give attendees direct access to Dr. Itri's protocols and philosophies. Dr. Itri will also speak about the Prenuvo scan, a scan that is a whole-body MRI without contrast or radiation, checking for 500+ conditions such as auto-immune disorders, early-stage cancer, & more.

He will also be featured on the GLP-1 Hub Podcast, where he'll dive deep into the intersection of peptide therapy, precision medicine, and patient-centered care - a must-listen episode for anyone looking to better understand the future of wellness and longevity.

Additionally, Dr. Itri will lead a provider-focused webinar, aimed at educating fellow clinicians on interpreting and utilizing advanced body composition data to personalize treatment plans and optimize patient outcomes.

“Education and collaboration are at the core of what we do at Longevity Health Clinic,” said Dr. Itri.“These platforms allow me to share what we've learned, learn from others, and continue moving the field forward.”

Watch, listen, and attend - whether you're a clinician, patient, or simply curious about living better for longer, Dr. Itri's insights are not to be missed.

For more information or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Itri, visit or call 434-433-8716 today.

