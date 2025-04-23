Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Meets Minister-President Of State Of North Rhine-Westphalia Of Germany

2025-04-23 02:02:40
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met in his office at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday morning with Minister-President of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia of the friendly Federal Republic of Germany, Hendrik Wust, and his accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to the State of Qatar.
During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and avenues for bilateral cooperation, as well as a range of topics of shared interest.
A number of Their Excellencies the ministers and high-ranking officials attended the meeting.

