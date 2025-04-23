Representative Suhas Subramanyam Visits Ironwave Technologies To Affirm Support For Defense Innovation

Representative Subramanyam expressed pride in seeing innovative defense work happening locally, noting that Ironwave's commitment to tackling complex challenges plays a vital role in protecting service members and supporting national security.

Ironwave CEO Tony Lisuzzo shared insights into the company's mission, capabilities, and the role of its people in delivering high-impact solutions tailored to real-world challenges.

The visit underscores the value of strong partnerships between industry and government, as Ironwave continues to deliver purpose-built RF solutions that meet today's most urgent defense needs.

About Ironwave Technologies

Ironwave Technologies creates tailored RF solutions that help defense partners solve the unsolvable. We are driven by a clear promise: determine what's needed and build it-to keep the world safe.

Media Contact:

John Shedd

Marketing Coordinator

Ironwave Technologies

[email protected]

703-368-8900

IronwaveTech

SOURCE Ironwave Technologies