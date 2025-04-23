Bitnomial Exchange Self-Certifies First Ever U.S. Perpetual Futures Contracts

CHICAGO, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitnomial, Inc., owner of Bitnomial Exchange, LLC-a CFTC-regulated Designated Contract Market (DCM)-today announced the self-certification of the first perpetual futures contracts ever listed on a U.S. exchange. Trading begins Monday, April 28, 2025, with the launch of BTC/USD perpetual futures, available initially to institutional participants.

Retail access will follow through the upcoming launch of Botanical , Bitnomial's new trading platform offering perpetual futures, traditional term futures, and options to both institutional and retail users. Additional contracts for XRP/USD, ETH/USD, SOL/USD, and other tokens and physical commodities are planned to follow.

"This is a pivotal moment," said Luke Hoersten, Founder and CEO of Bitnomial. "The U.S. is finally positioned to lead in regulated perpetual futures trading. With the launch of perpetuals and the Botanical platform, we're delivering the infrastructure our markets have needed-built from the ground up for both institutional and retail participants. Bitnomial is at the core of a once-in-a-century disruption to the quadrillion-dollar U.S. futures industry. We're not updating the system-we're resetting it."

Bitnomial is the only U.S. exchange company offering physically delivered, non-synthetic exposure to crypto futures, options, and now perpetuals. The company is also preparing to launch perpetual futures settled in Ripple USD (RLUSD), a USD stablecoin-pending any necessary regulatory approvals. RLUSD-settled contracts will bring stablecoin-native margining and settlement directly into the core of regulated U.S. derivatives infrastructure.

Backed by leading institutional investors including Jump Capital, Electric Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Franklin Templeton, Ripple Labs, and DV Trading, Bitnomial is building the foundational infrastructure for the next generation of U.S. derivatives markets.

"Bitnomial's perpetual futures are built with eight-hour funding rate intervals, matching the market structure used by offshore venues that dominate crypto derivatives volume," said Michael Dunn, President of Bitnomial Exchange. "This structural parity allows traders to integrate Bitnomial seamlessly into their existing trading systems-bringing familiar mechanics to a fully regulated U.S. marketplace."

Bitnomial, Inc. is a digital asset derivatives exchange company that owns and operates U.S. CFTC-regulated exchange (DCM), clearinghouse (DCO), and brokerage (FCM) subsidiaries. Bitnomial offers the Bitcoin Complex® comprising physically delivered Bitcoin Futures, Options, and Hashrate Futures.

