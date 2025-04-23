New Memoir By Otis H. Timmerman Shares A Powerful Journey Of Faith, Grief, And Grace

The Rest of My Life” Chronicles a Heartfelt Testament of Loss, Love, and Spiritual Awakening After Tragedy

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In his moving memoir The Rest of My Life , author Otis H. Timmerman offers readers a deeply personal glimpse into a lifetime of devotion, grief, and ultimately, redemption. Married for seventy years to his beloved Norma and a father of five, Timmerman opens his heart to share the joys and trials that shaped his walk with God, including the shattering loss of his son, Jess, and the divine encounter that restored his faith.What began as a collection of journals, handwritten prayers, and spirit-inspired songs has blossomed into a profound work of testimony. The Rest of My Life captures decades of reflection, reminding readers that God's grace is never absent-even in our darkest hour. Through vivid memories, faith-filled music, and real-life encounters, Timmerman's story delivers a message of hope and healing for anyone seeking meaning beyond loss.“When Jess died, I couldn't let him go. I stopped believing in God-until I heard Him say, 'Your little boy Jess is in heaven. Go on with your life,'” Timmerman writes. That moment transformed his sorrow into purpose, giving rise to a new mission: to be a“divine visitor,” introducing others to the life-changing love of Jesus Christ.Whether singing to strangers in the aisle of a department store or writing stories for those seeking comfort, Otis H. Timmerman lives with one goal-to remind others that God is real, love never dies, and every moment of life can be redeemed.About the Author:Otis H. Timmerman is a born-again Christian, widower, and father. After seven decades of marriage, raising five children, and enduring the deep pain of loss, Otis found healing through writing and sharing his testimony. His work, drawn from journals and spontaneous songs, invites readers into a deeply spiritual and authentic journey. He considers himself a visitor sent to spread the message of God's freedom and love through Jesus Christ.Primary Message:The Rest of My Life reminds readers that God loves you, desires to be part of every conversation, and walks with you through every season. Hope and healing are always possible-no matter how far you've wandered.Available now through major retailers and online platforms.To request a review copy or interview with Otis H Timmerman, contact Atticus Publishing at (888) 208-9296 or visit .

