Joseph & Roberts, LLC The Owner Of Dashcams Receives US Patent For Their OBDII Power Cable For Dash Cams.

LAS VEGAS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Joseph & Roberts, LLC, the owner of DashCams , has received U.S. Patent No. 12,246,665 B2, issued on March 11, 2025, for a cutting-edge automotive product that simplifies a major challenge in the dash cam industry: delivering switched power through the vehicle's OBDII port. Traditional hard-wired Dash Cam installations can be time-consuming and difficult. The DashCams newly patented OBDII Power Cable enables plug-and-play installation for over 95% of vehicles, eliminating the need for complex fuse box wiring. It reduces and simplifies installations, supports 24/7 parking-mode surveillance, and provides consistent, battery-safe performance-all while offering compatibility across multiple dash cam brands. DashCams continues to lead innovation in automotive safety with this pioneering advancement.Joseph & Robert's newly patented OBDII Accessory Power Cable for Dash Cams offers an industry-first answer to the longstanding power issue that dash cam manufacturers and installers face. This patented innovation brings several key benefits:-Provides switched power via OBDII port – eliminating the need for hardwiring into a fuse box-Enables parking mode – supports features like 24-hour surveillance, motion detection, and time-lapse recording when the vehicle is off.-Protects against battery drain – smart voltage monitoring shuts off power at 11.7 volts to preserve vehicle battery health-Encrypted proprietary microchip – all signal detection and switching logic is housed in a single secure component, ensuring consistent performance.-Eliminates false triggers – avoids camera activation during software updates, door unlocks, or keyless entry events-Accurate vehicle status detection – reliably distinguishes when the car is on or off, regardless of alternator behavior or smart charging systems.-Significantly reduces install time – simplifies setup for dealerships and service teams by removing the need to locate and wire into fuse blocks.-Works with 95% of all vehicles – compatible across brands and models, including most hybrid vehicles (some EVs may require adapters)-Pass-through diagnostic port – allows mechanics to plug in diagnostic tools without needing to remove the dash cam connection.-Available for licensing – DashCam manufacturers can integrate this patented technology into their own hardware via a license agreement.Together, these features position the DashCams's patented OBDII Power Cable as a new standard in dash cam power delivery-offering convenience, compatibility, and performance for manufacturers, installers, and end users alike.DashCams developed the Patent after 18 months of rigorous testing on hundreds of vehicles to decode unique signal patterns across various brands. The technology is consolidated into a single, encrypted microchip, offering a highly reliable, industry-leading solution that competitors have yet to match.This innovation simplifies installing DashCams by eliminating the need for complicated wiring to vehicle fuse boxes or unsightly wires hanging down to USB-C power sources. The cable turns the DashCam on when the vehicle is started and will switch to Parking-Mode when the vehicle is turned off, allowing for 24/7 parking mode surveillance automatically shutting off at 11.7 volts to prevent vehicle battery failure, ensuring vehicle starting even after extended parking monitoring. Thousands of vehicles are already equipped with this technology, with installations rapidly expanding across new car dealerships.DashCams is open to licensing this technology to strategically aligned DashCam manufacturers. This allows DashCam companies already in the market a solution without spending years of development and possibly infringing the DashCams Patent."The DashCams solution has delivered significant value to both our customers and the dealership. For our Lexus customers, it offers dependable DashCam recording while driving, along with Parking-Mode ability when their vehicle is parked and unattended. It also addresses a common concern by eliminating battery-drain issues associated with traditional OBDII installations. From a dealership standpoint, the simplified plug-and-play system has streamlined our installation process, significantly reducing installation times. The built-in Parking Mode enhances security by allowing continuous monitoring of our lot. This is a well-designed solution that aligns with the quality and performance our customers expect."-Frank Lee, Lexus Dealership, Seattle, WA"Solving this challenge was about more than just enhancing our product. We saw a widespread need for reliable switched DashCam power designed not to drain the car's battery or require complicated installs. Camera surveillance is now essential in our homes, offices, and vehicles, but difficult installations and battery drains have been a major barrier to adoption. We knew this was a problem we had to address. I'm incredibly proud of our team's development, testing, and dedication to making this a reality. Receiving a U.S. patent confirms we're on the right track. We designed this solution to be device-agnostic, so any manufacturer can implement it and provide drivers with reliable DashCam power with parking mode functionality."-Brad Dorsey, President of Joseph & Roberts, LLCWith this patented technology now available, DashCams continues to lead in delivering smart, safe, and simplified automotive solutions. This innovation reflects the brand's mission to provide practical solutions that benefit both drivers and the automotive industry.DashCams is a consumer-facing brand in innovative dash cam technology and vehicle safety solutions. With a commitment to engineering products that are easy to install, efficient, and effective, DashCams is focused on enhancing road safety and delivering high-value technology to everyday drivers and dealerships alike.

